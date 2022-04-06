Independently colorful: Govee intros RGBIC Glide Hexa smart panels

Smart light panels today come in many forms and sizes, with each panel displaying a single color for a given time. Govee's new Glide Hexa Light Panels with RGBIC technology, however, makes it possible to display a pallete of colors in a single panel at the same time.



Govee launches Glide Hexa Light panels have RGBIC technology.

Each light panel displays different colors or gradient at a single time.

Glide Hexa Light panels start at $199.99 price including 10 hexagon-shaped panels.

The RGBIC panels support up to 16 million colors and you can customize each panel through the Govee Home App. Syncing your music and movies is also supported. Unlike with some smart lightings such as the recently announced Innr bulbs, smart devices from Govee are not compatible with the Philips Hue app – but they still work with smart home assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Govee mentions that these smart hexagon-shaped panels are easy to install using adhesive tapes that come with each panel. Flexible connectors are provided to create different shapes and you can extend it using additional panels. These panels are also made of transparent materials making the lights glow and visible at the back.

RGBIC vs RGB — Which is better to use in smart home lightings?

RGBIC (RGB Independent color) is not new to the smart lighting industry. They are mostly seen in the form of light strips and angular bars like the Lifx Beam. It is only now that they are available in the form panels like the Glide Hexa.

Conventional RGB panels display a single color only, while RGBIC panels can output different colors at the same time. / © Govee

RGBIC adds extra flexibility for customization of lighting as you can display gradient colors in every single panel or unique changing patterns. Lightings with RGB can still output 16 million colors but it is limited to a single color for a certain period.

Govee Glide Hexa Light smart panels are available in Europe, US, and Canada. A set of ten retails for $199.99 price – which is cheaper compared to Nanoleaf's hexagon panels.

