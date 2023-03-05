Pay on your Watch: Use Google Wallet Contactless Payment in These Countries

Google launched Google Wallet along with its Pay service to more countries last year. However, this compatibility covers mostly the phone app version on Android, leaving limited support for wearables. Now, they announced a few countries that will get Google Pay with Wear OS. Here's where you can use your watch for contactless payment.

A big overhaul happened with Google's dedicated wallet app in 2022. It rebranded the entire service into Google Wallet, but it keeps the method for payment as Google Pay. It also improved the digital wallet to accommodate digital passes, tickets, boarding passes, virtual keys, and IDs on top of bank cards.

Which Wear OS or Android smartwatches can use Google Wallet

The tap-to-pay feature in Wallet is available to smartwatches running on the Wear OS 2 or Wear OS 3 operating system. Non-Android watches like Fitbit Sense 2 (review) and Versa 4 (review) come with Google Wallet too. It should be noted that adding a supported debit or credit card needs an Android phone or iPhone (Wear OS 2).

You can find out from our tracker which watch models from different manufacturers are powered by Google's Wear OS 3.

Google launched its all-new Wallet app. / © Google

Which countries and regions where Google Wallet and Pay are available

The initial release of Google Wallet and Pay with Wear OS was limited to major countries such as the USA, the UK, and some European countries. Google added thirteen countries at the end of 2022, and just this week they expanded to three more places to make a total of 60 countries supported by Google's payment solutions.

Google Wallet countries USA UK Australia Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Belgium Brazil Bulgaria Canada Chile Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Ecuador Estonia Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Hong Kong Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Kuwait Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Malta Mexico Moldova Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Africa Spain Switzerland Taiwan Thailand Ukraine UAE Vietnam

Have you tried using tap-to-pay on your smartwatch? Would you consider that paying through your watch is more convenient than with a phone?