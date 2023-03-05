Pay on your Watch: Use Google Wallet Contactless Payment in These Countries

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Google Pixel Watch Settings
© NextPit

Google launched Google Wallet along with its Pay service to more countries last year. However, this compatibility covers mostly the phone app version on Android, leaving limited support for wearables. Now, they announced a few countries that will get Google Pay with Wear OS. Here's where you can use your watch for contactless payment.

A big overhaul happened with Google's dedicated wallet app in 2022. It rebranded the entire service into Google Wallet, but it keeps the method for payment as Google Pay. It also improved the digital wallet to accommodate digital passes, tickets, boarding passes, virtual keys, and IDs on top of bank cards.

Which Wear OS or Android smartwatches can use Google Wallet

The tap-to-pay feature in Wallet is available to smartwatches running on the Wear OS 2 or Wear OS 3 operating system. Non-Android watches like Fitbit Sense 2 (review) and Versa 4 (review) come with Google Wallet too. It should be noted that adding a supported debit or credit card needs an Android phone or iPhone (Wear OS 2).

You can find out from our tracker which watch models from different manufacturers are powered by Google's Wear OS 3.

Google Wallet digital
Google launched its all-new Wallet app. / © Google

Which countries and regions where Google Wallet and Pay are available

The initial release of Google Wallet and Pay with Wear OS was limited to major countries such as the USA, the UK, and some European countries. Google added thirteen countries at the end of 2022, and just this week they expanded to three more places to make a total of 60 countries supported by Google's payment solutions.

Google Wallet countries

USA UK Australia
Armenia Australia Austria
Azerbaijan Belgium Brazil
Bulgaria Canada Chile
Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus
Czech Republic Denmark Ecuador
Estonia Finland France
Georgia Germany Greece
Hong Kong Hungary Iceland
Ireland Israel Italy
Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Kuwait
Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania
Luxembourg Malaysia Malta
Mexico Moldova Netherlands
New Zealand Norway Poland
Portugal Qatar Romania
Serbia Singapore Slovakia
Slovenia South Africa Spain
Switzerland Taiwan Thailand
Ukraine UAE Vietnam

Have you tried using tap-to-pay on your smartwatch? Would you consider that paying through your watch is more convenient than with a phone? We're eager to hear about your experience in the comment section.

Source: Google

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing