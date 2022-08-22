Google's Wallet might replace Fitbit Pay in the future

Google might be killing the Fitbit Pay in the future. A new finding hints that Google is working on adding Wallet app as another payment platform option on future Fitbit devices. The move could be part of the deeper integration of Google's services into Fitbit trackers and smartwatches after the wearable company was acquired two years ago.

TL;DR

Google's Wallet is likely to arrive on Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 watches.

It's possible that Fitbit Pay or Wallet will be replaced in the future.

Fitbit is expected to launch Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 soon.

Fitbit's Sense 2 and Versa 4 have been in the rumor mill for some time now. While the design of the two smartwatches is revealed, their new functions are still covered in mystery. However, a new graphic material uncovered by 9to5Google from the latest Play Services app reveals Google's plan of integrating its own Wallet into Fitbit devices, eventually arriving first with Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4.

Google Pay on Fitbit devices / © 9to5Google

Besides the resemblance of the graphics to the Sense and Versa smartwatch, Google Pay has also been mentioned. The payment service has been rebranded to Google Wallet for most countries, but the payment transactions are still based and initiated with Google's Pay. It is possible that users will have an alternative to use Google Wallet or Fitbit's Wallet version on supported devices.

Like adding Google Assistant on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, it is only logical for Google to utilize its own payment platform instead of relying on Fitbit Pay or Wallet. To date, Google Wallet has much wider adoption in many countries. The app is also more intuitive to use compared to Fitbit's own wearable payment app.

Little else is confirmed if Fitbit Pay will be replaced by Google Wallet overall. For the meantime, Fitbit is expected to launch its next-gen smartwatches and trackers any time this year. Both the Sense 2 and Versa 4 are rumored to get an updated design.

What are your thoughts on Google Wallet on Fitbit's watches and trackers? Let us know in the comment section.