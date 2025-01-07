Hot topics

Android users can launch apps using gestures, like double-tapping the power or side key. However, on Pixel phones and devices running stock Android, this gesture is currently limited to a single action. A discovery suggests that Android 16 could introduce the ability to customize this feature, with the Google Wallet app potentially leveraging it as a default option.

Depending on the device, the main power or side button can be configured as a shortcut to quickly launch an app or digital assistant. This functionality saves time compared to manually unlocking the device and navigating to the home screen. On Pixel devices and stock Android, this gesture is natively available for opening the camera.

Customizing the Double-Tap Power Key on Android

According to code found in the latest Android 16 Developer Preview (via Android Authority), Google may make the double-tap feature customizable. A line in the code references "walletDoubleTapPowerGestureEnabled," hinting that users could set the default action for this gesture to open the Google Wallet app.

Beyond this snippet, it’s unclear if Google will allow users to assign other apps or actions to the double-tap gesture. However, considering many skinned versions of Android—such as Samsung’s One UI—already offer similar customization, it wouldn’t be surprising if Google followed suit. Additionally, third-party launchers and apps often provide comparable functionality.

A Feature Already Supported on Wear OS

Interestingly, the Wear OS version of Google Wallet already supports a similar feature, allowing users to program their smartwatch’s main side key or crown to access Google Wallet quickly during payments. Extending this flexibility to Android smartphones could enhance usability and consistency across devices.

Android 15 introduced the ability to set a default wallet app or service. With the potential customization of the double-tap gesture, Google seems to be emphasizing Google Wallet as the default wallet platform for Android users.

In recent updates, Google Wallet has received meaningful improvements, including the ability to digitize passports and IDs for use during airport security checks. Additionally, boarding pass management was added to the smartwatch version last year, further enhancing its convenience.

Is Google Wallet available in your country? Have you tried using it on your Android handset or wearable? Share your experiences in the comments below!

Source: Android Authority

