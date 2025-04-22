Google Walks Back Step Tracking Changes in Latest Pixel Watch Update

Google initially rolled out Wear OS 5.1 , based on Android 15, to eligible Pixel Watch models last month. Now, it's releasing the update again—either the same version or a revised one—alongside the April update. This rollout is intended to bring the latest features and changes to Pixel Watch models that haven't been updated yet, while also fixing a bug affecting step tracking.

Pixel Watch Step Tracking Issues Get a Fix

In March, Google updated the Pixel Watch 3, Watch 2 (review), and the original Pixel Watch to Wear OS 5.1, introducing a new step counter algorithm aimed at improving accuracy. However, the update had the opposite effect for many users—resulting in noticeably inaccurate step tracking.

Reports flooded in of unusually high step counts, with some users noticing steps being added even when they weren't moving. The floors counter was also affected, with watches logging excessive numbers of floors climbed.

Alongside these tracking issues, some users experienced connectivity problems and delayed notifications. While a minor patch released in early April fixed the connectivity and notification bugs, the step tracking problems remained.

Now, with the re-released version of Wear OS 5.1, Google appears to have addressed the step counter issue by reverting to the original, more reliable algorithm.

Pixel Watch Switches to Old Step Counter

The update is arriving over-the-air as BP1A.250305.019.W8 for all Pixel Watch 3, Watch 2, and original Watch models and variants. However, the availability of features and the changelog may vary depending on your current OS version. Notably, the security update remains based on March 2025 rather than April.

For those users on the March & the initial April release version: Resolves an issue where some reported receiving a step count in certain scenarios that was higher than expected, by reverting the step algorithm enhancements to the original step algorithm for all users. For those users on the November 2024 release version: Changes as outlined within March 2025 Release, including Wear OS 5.1, additional features, and bug fixes (excluding the step algorithm enhancements that have been removed from this release).

Mainly, Pixel Watches already running the older, problematic Wear OS 5.1 will see the removal of the new step counter. Meanwhile, those still on the November update will see more significant additions, such as Loss of Pulse activation in the US and Fitbit app support for menstrual cycle data logging for the Pixel Watch 3.

There's also an upgrade to media playback controls, with Wear OS 5.1 now presenting different controls depending on the content being played (music or podcasts). As for Pixel Watch 2 users, they will gain the auto bedtime mode that first debuted on the Pixel Watch 3.

Which Pixel Watch model and variant do you have? Have you already updated to Wear OS 5.1? We'd like to hear about your experiences in the comments.