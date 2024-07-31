Hot topics

Google Play Store Could Support Updating Apps from Unknown Sources

Sideloading apps from outside Play Store has always been a key feature on Android, giving users access to a wider range of apps. But with changes and improvements to security over the years made seamless updating to these apps a pain. Google could apparently support updating sideloaded apps on PlayStore as dug up in a new finding.

As discovered from the decompiled Google Play Store app version 42.0.18 by Assemble Debug, reported by Android Authority, there are hints of a feature allowing users to update installed apps from unknown sources or via sideloading.

Seamless updates for apps from unknown sources

Upon further checking, the outlet managed to reveal the said feature on Play Store, which will come as a button in Play Store as “Update from Play” besides the Uninstall button. Notably, this is a similar method as to regular apps installed via Play Store or from stock app stores like the Galaxy Store on Samsung Galaxy devices.

Google Play Store app new feature to allow updating of sideloaded apps
A new Google Play Store feature to update sideloaded apps could be added soon. / © Android Authority

Moreover, Google has included a cautionary note for these apps when you view them individually on Play Store. The verbiage indicates that the app comes from unknown sources while also notifying users that they can install updates for these apps from the “original source or via Google Play Store.”

The support is quite a surprise because since the inception of Android Google has allowed installing of apps from unknown sources, but it has always made it difficult to update these apps due to risks associated with sideloaded apps. It is likely that the security enhancements in Play Store and Android itself have made the feature possible.

Right now, it's unclear when will this feature is going to be rolled out officially. It's also likely that the support will first come for Pixel devices. Similarly, there is no confirmation whether first-party app stores will also support the change, but this will likely depend on manufacturers.

What are your thoughts on this upcoming Play Store feature? Do you think that Google has placed safeguards and other measures to keep your Android device secure even if you allow updating sideloaded apps? Let us know your answers.

Source: Android Authority

