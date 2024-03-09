Pixel Watch 3 May Get UWB to Boost Tracking and Unlock Features

Unlocking a smartphone from a connected smartwatch has been a feature long enjoyed on Samsung's Galaxy Watch and Apple's Watch Series for years. As for Google, it was only added to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 (review) as a Watch Unlock feature at the end of last year. Now, fresh clues hint that this could be a surprise addition on the Pixel Watch 3 via UWB connectivity.

In the latest Play Services update, 9to5Google discovered strings of code that described how Google is working on an upgraded version of the Watch Unlock for its Pixel Watch. Inside the firmware, a few lines for ActiveUnlock, the internal name of the feature, has been associated with the use of UWB when within range.

Screenshots of Google Watch Unlock feature / © Google

On this note, it appears Google is improving the Watch Unlock feature via the use of UWB or ultra-wideband connectivity. Upon diving deeper, the existing Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Watch do not feature the UWB chip. Hence, this might suggest a particular upgrade to the feature with UWB could be planned for the upcoming Pixel Watch 3.

How will the Pixel Watch 3 be better with a UWB chip?

It is safe to say the immediate difference for Watch Unlock with UWB would allow for a significantly faster and more accurate unlocking of your Pixel phone once your Pixel Watch 3 is nearby. It could also be supplemented by the use of Bluetooth connectivity to optimize the feature eventually.

Another advantage of UWB on the Pixel Watch 3 is to support precise and guided location tracking using Google's Find My network. Of course, this requires that the paired handset to also feature UWB connectivity. Currently, only the Pixel Fold (review), Pixel 8 Pro (review), Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6 Pro support UWB.

As for related Pixel Watch 3 details, Google is tipped to launch the smartwatch in two sizes. The new option will be a larger one that comes with a 45 mm case size with a larger circular touch display and battery capacity. There is no word yet if there are planned design changes to the Pixel Watch 3 series.

For all we know, the Pixel Watch 3 won't be ready until fall this year, which will be in line with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 announcements. To that end, we should expect more leaks about the wearable to appear. Likewise, how would you change the Pixel Watch 3? What do you want to see most?