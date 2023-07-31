Google's Pixel Watch 2 New Watch Faces and Dynamic Theme Surfaced
Based on the previous Pixel hardware releases schedule, Google should be announcing the Pixel Watch 2 alongside the Pixel 8 this October. The upcoming smartwatch was featured in a few leaks that mostly showed the hardware section. Now, another fresh entry has the watch's updated interface revealed, including the exclusive watch faces and dynamic theming.
The batch of Pixel Watch 2 watch faces was shared by Android Authority while citing a source inside from Google. Accordingly, there are four new categories that are added via Wear OS 4 and will be called accessible, arc, digital bold, and analog bold. It also believed these are exclusive to the 2nd gen smartwatch and unclear if it will be shipped as an update to the original Pixel Watch (review).
The first one, which is aptly named accessible, looks to have a simple layout with the options of just time, linear, circular, and vertically stacked time and date. On the other hand, the arc is composed of an analog-like time with variations of complications like steps, battery percentage, and calendar, among others.
For the third and fourth, both bold types of watch faces that consist of the digital and analog. It appears you can have different touches to these as well. What's also visible is the dynamic theming on the complications once each of the categories is applied. However, the outlet has mentioned that this mode is even present in the system and boot animation, which is similar to the theming on Pixel handsets and new Pixel Tablet (review).
Beyond the watch faces, the Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to sport an aluminum chassis that replace the stainless steel and help reduce the weight of the watch. At the same time, it is tipped to be powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, which should boost its battery life.
Which of the new Google Pixel Watch 2 watch faces do you like best? Tell us your answers in the comments.
Source: Android Authority
