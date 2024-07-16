Hot topics

Google's Pixel Watch 2 LTE is Now $100 Off for Prime Members

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Google Pixel Watch 2 deal Amazon Prime Day
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're in the market for an Android smartwatch, and particularly eyeing on Google's Pixel Watch 2, then you're in luck on this Amazon Prime Day sale. Prime members can pick up the Pixel Watch 2 with 4G cellular function for $100 less (25 percent), putting it down to $299 from $399.

The offer beats the previous deal we have which saw the smartwatch listed at $319. Amazon is even spicing up the sale as all colors of the Pixel Watch 2 are available with the same price reduction.

Why the Google Pixel Watch 2 is an Android smartwatch to buy

The Google Pixel Watch 2 (review) is one of the best Android smartwatches in 2024. We gave it a solid score of 4/5 with the major dent coming from the lack of wireless charging. But elsewhere, it gets a likeable premium design, performs admirably in many occasions, and offers useful health and fitness tracking features.

On the exterior, it has the same round form as the original Pixel Watch, but this is now sturdier and less prone to cracks. Additionally, the digital crown is more tactile to use. It remains lightweight and sleek, which results in a comfortable use even when in sleep.

The Pixel Watch 2's sensors have seen an improvement.
The Pixel Watch 2's sensors have been improved. / © nextpit

The Pixel Watch 2 is equipped with a new biometric sensor that enable extensive stress tracking similar to Fitbit's smartwatches and trackers. There are vital monitoring tools like continuous heart rate with irregular notification and blood oxygen saturation in addition to ECG. You can rely on the Watch 2 for emergency cases, too, as it features fall detection tied to the SOS function.

Under the hood, the Pixel Watch 2 has a faster processor, helping bring more optimized and fluid performance than the predecessor. The chip also enables a longer battery life, with Google rating it to last up to 24 hours with always-on display turned on.

Do you think the Pixel Watch 2 is a worthy purchase for this price? Let us know your answers in the comments.

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing