If you're in the market for an Android smartwatch , and particularly eyeing on Google's Pixel Watch 2, then you're in luck on this Amazon Prime Day sale. Prime members can pick up the Pixel Watch 2 with 4G cellular function for $100 less (25 percent), putting it down to $299 from $399.

The offer beats the previous deal we have which saw the smartwatch listed at $319. Amazon is even spicing up the sale as all colors of the Pixel Watch 2 are available with the same price reduction.

Why the Google Pixel Watch 2 is an Android smartwatch to buy

The Google Pixel Watch 2 (review) is one of the best Android smartwatches in 2024. We gave it a solid score of 4/5 with the major dent coming from the lack of wireless charging. But elsewhere, it gets a likeable premium design, performs admirably in many occasions, and offers useful health and fitness tracking features.

On the exterior, it has the same round form as the original Pixel Watch, but this is now sturdier and less prone to cracks. Additionally, the digital crown is more tactile to use. It remains lightweight and sleek, which results in a comfortable use even when in sleep.

The Pixel Watch 2's sensors have been improved. / © nextpit

The Pixel Watch 2 is equipped with a new biometric sensor that enable extensive stress tracking similar to Fitbit's smartwatches and trackers. There are vital monitoring tools like continuous heart rate with irregular notification and blood oxygen saturation in addition to ECG. You can rely on the Watch 2 for emergency cases, too, as it features fall detection tied to the SOS function.

Under the hood, the Pixel Watch 2 has a faster processor, helping bring more optimized and fluid performance than the predecessor. The chip also enables a longer battery life, with Google rating it to last up to 24 hours with always-on display turned on.

Do you think the Pixel Watch 2 is a worthy purchase for this price? Let us know your answers in the comments.