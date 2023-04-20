Pixel Tablet: This is How Much Google's Slab and Its Dock Could Cost

Although already teased last year, Google has kept the pricing of the Pixel Tablet unknown. New information is now indicating how much the tablet will cost while a listing of the Charging Speaker Dock reveals the smart home accessory will be sold separately.

According to WinFuture's Roland Quandt, Google's Pixel Tablet will come in configurations of 128 and 256 GB mated with an 8 GB of RAM. The prolific leaker added that the first-ever Pixel-branded slab should be priced in the range of €600 to €650 (~$658 to $710) in Europe. Furthermore, it is said that the tablet will be available in Porcelain and Haze color options.

There were no hints if Google is going to carry the same pricing strategy in the US. But it is safe to say the aforementioned costs won't differ drastically in the states. This is evident in the case of the search giant's smartphones and wearables offering that are mostly differentiated by varying regional taxes.

Google's Pixel Tablet will come with a charging dock and speaker / © Google

Google Pixel Tablet's 2-in-1 dock

As for the Charging Speaker Dock, an accidental listing on Amazon (via 9to5Google) suggests the standalone Nest Hub Max look-alike accessory will cost $129. At the same time, it was highlighted that the speaker is planned to be released on May 10, which is the same day Google is expected to launch the Pixel Tablet along with the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold.

Per previous leaks, the Pixel Tablet is seen to feature an 11-inch display encapsulated by think bezels. There is also a lone camera each on the back and front. In addition, it was recently reported the slab is going to feature a dedicated privacy button to instantly disable cameras and microphones. And similar to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a, it will be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset.

Do you think Google is right to command such a price for the Pixel Tablet or its speaker/dock accessory? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.