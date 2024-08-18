If you’ve been waiting for a deal on the Google Pixel Tablet, now might be the perfect time to take the plunge. The base variant of the Pixel Tablet with a charging speaker dock has dropped to $399 from $499, which is the second-best price and just shy of last month’s record low.

All three colorways of the Pixel Tablet are included in the sale. Additionally, the 256 GB model is also discounted, now available for $499 after a $100 reduction.

Why the Pixel Tablet is a Recommended Smart Home Display and Tablet

Although the Pixel Tablet (review) is Google’s current tablet offering with no successor in sight, it’s still a fantastic hybrid tablet for those seeking a pure Android experience. When docked, it serves as an effective smart display at home, providing quick access to smart home devices and controls, and it’s handy for displaying recipes too.

Moreover, the docking station offers more powerful and louder speakers, which are more immersive compared to the built-in tablet speakers. You don’t need to worry about charging it manually; on the dock, the Pixel Tablet is intelligently refilled when necessary, avoiding overcharging and protecting the device’s battery health.

Google's Pixel Tablet gets a dedicated charging speaker dock that transforms the tablet into a smart display. / © nextpit

Google’s Pixel Tablet is a sleek device with a bright and sharp 11-inch LCD screen. For drawing or note-taking using a pen, the panel is compatible with active styluses. It is powered by a speedy Tensor G2 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM. Plus, it has a large 7,020 mAh battery that, combined with optimized software, can deliver robust battery life.

Running on Google’s stock Android OS means you get the advantages of a modern UI and exclusive smart and AI features. For example, the Pixel Tablet supports Magic Editor with generative editing tools. Additionally, Google has pledged to provide its first Tensor-powered tablet with long software support, including up to 5 years of security patches and 3 major upgrades.

What do you think of the Pixel Tablet and its features? Is it a worthy purchase with these discounts? Let us know in the comments.