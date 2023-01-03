Tech & Community
Pixel Fold: Google's first foldable phone has now a release date

Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Speakers
© NextPit

Google's Pixel Fold is supposedly expected to be unveiled at I/O 2023 alongside the Pixel 7a. But a new conflicting report suggests that the first foldable Pixel won't be launching anytime soon. Instead, the Pixel Fold might hit stores at the end of this year.

The South Korean outlet The Elec is reporting that mass production for the Google Pixel Fold is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023. This means that the availability of the foldable is possibly kicking off in Q4, mirroring the yearly schedule for non-folding Pixels.  At the same time, it contradicts the alleged Pixel roadmap we shared.

Regardless of the final date, there is a chance the search giant is showcasing the Pixel Fold during its next big event sometime in April or May. It will also see Google announcing the mid-range Pixel 7a and Android 14 OS. More importantly, it has become the company's tradition to tease future products months ahead of the release similar to the Pixel 7 (Pro), thus, supporting the publication's claim.

Render images of Google Pixel Fold 2023
Google Pixel Fold based on recreated renders / © FrontPageTech

The not-so-impressive specs of Pixel Fold

In terms of hardware, the source mentions different display specifications of a 7.57-inch inner folding AMOLED screen and a 5.78-inch cover screen. The main display is said to be two generations older compared to the Galaxy Z Fold series and it will lack stylus support. Both sizes are also slightly smaller compared to the earlier numbers that surfaced.

Besides the display, Google's Tensor G2 is powering the Pixel Fold. It could share cameras with Pixel 7 Pro as well, which is composed of a 50 MP triple camera module. The tablet-smartphone hybrid could cost $1800 at launch, matching the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (review).

With opposing details building up, we suggest taking all of these with a grain of salt until solid evidence arrives. Likewise, we want to hear which premium foldable features do you think Google should include on the Pixel Fold? Let us know in the comment section.

Via: Android Authority Source: The Elec

