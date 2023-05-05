Google Has Revealed the Pixel Fold in All of Its Glory

Following numerous leaks and rumors, Google is now making the Pixel Fold official ahead of its annual I/O 2023 , where it will announce the remaining details such as the specs and availability. The search giant posted a video of its first-ever folding smartphone, finally revealing the device's final design.

In addition, the official render of the device gives us the best interpretation of the Pixel Fold's folding mechanism yet with its hinge exposed. It is said that the component is a custom-made and has a very durable built allowing more folding times compared to the version used by other brands like Samsung on its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Oppo Find N2 . It's unknown if what ingress protection it will carry.

In a short clip shared by Google, it provides us little surprise given the Pixel Fold has previously starred in different mockups and alleged materials. Only this time we can confirm that it will have noticeable thick bezels on the inner display while it sports the elliptical camera island that houses a triple camera module on the back.

Aside from the video, there is also a tagline of “May The Fold Be With You” and mentioned of May 10th date. At the same time, the Pixel Fold is listed in already listed as “Coming Soon” on Google's store. Previous reports suggested that Google will open preorder for the Pixel Fold right after the event, but actual shipping may only start at the end of this month or early June.

Other features of the Pixel-branded foldable are expected to include a 5.8-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch main folding display that will be supplied by Samsung, a triple camera array similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Tensor G2 SoC under the hood. As regards the pricing, the Google Pixel Fold could command a hefty price tag of $1799 that is on par with the base model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

Join us in the comment section and tell us what do you think of the design of the Google Pixel Fold? Do you prefer it over other foldable devices? We're listening.