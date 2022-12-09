Pixel Fold: This is how Google's foldable phone will look like

In addition to the leaked Pixel Fold chipset specs earlier this week, Google's foldable was previously shown in an unofficial render. However, we were not able to confirm the authenticity of those alleged mockups. Fortunately, the same source shared a follow-up of what to appear as the final design of the Pixel Fold .

The Google Pixel Fold is shaping up to be one of the worst-kept secrets of the company. Well-known leaker OnLeaks has doubled down on its first purported foldable Pixel design by revealing a new set of high-res images including the display size and dimensions of the device.

Pixel Fold won't boast an under-display hidden camera

Accordingly, Google's folding Pixel ships with a 7.69-inch main AMOLED display in unfolded mode along with a 5.79-inch cover display. The latter is a smidge shorter compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The images also show that the bezel will be notably thicker in order to house the inner selfie cameras unlike the in-display solution of Samsung.

The Pixel Fold is going to feature wider and slightly taller dimensions which are comparable to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. But what's surprising is that Google also made the device thinner by only measuring 5.7mm on the sides.

Google Pixel Fold render showing thick bezels wrapping the 7.69-inch display / © Howtoisolve / OnLeaks

Pixel Fold release date and price

On the more technical side, a familiar triple-camera setup is housed on a wide camera island. It can be noted that it might share cameras with the Pixel 7 Pro. The same can be said under the hood where the new Tensor G2 is expected to power the foldable. It may be paired with 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

Google's next I/O is scheduled for May. The Pixel Fold may debut alongside the mid-range Pixel 7a and the new Android 14 OS. You can anticipate that this won't come inexpensive and may cost $1800 or upwards at launch.

More importantly, we want to know how much you are willing to spend on the Pixel Fold? Let us know in the comment section.