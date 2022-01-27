Google Pixel Fold: With a competitive price and a new name?

The family of foldable smartphones could soon get a new addition! Google has been planning to offer its own foldable for quite some time now - but the rumors had died down a bit recently. Now, the rumors about the "Google Pixel Fold" , which is supposed to have a new name and a particularly low price, are getting louder again.

New rumors about the Google foldable point to the name "Pixel Notepad".

Favorable price for a foldable smartphone

Recently, rumors already blazed up thanks to the beta of Android 12L

The first foldable smartphone from Google is probably no longer a fantasy. Initially, many assumed that Google would steamroll the plans for the foldable phone, since Samsung covers too much of the market. However, since the release of the Oppo Find N, more and more rumors have been germinating around the device that was last billed as the "Google Pixel Fold".

According to 9to5google, however, the developers agreed on a new name a few days ago. So that it could be integrated into the Google smartphone family, the foldable smartphone is to be called "Pixel Notepad". From this, it can be inferred that Google could apparently expect a book design and that the device is compatible with a stylus. Thus, Google could follow the design of the Samsung Z Fold.

However, the smartphone's target price is more interesting than the name. It is supposed to start at ~$1,400. It sounds a lot at first - but that is not too expensive for a foldable. Compared with "normal" devices, the price is relatively low. For comparison: Samsung's foldable (which is also the brand's flagship) started with a price of $1,800 and settled at $1,500 when considering the discounts and the price drops.

First info in Android beta already surfaced

Just under two weeks ago, the first rumor this year about the Pixel Notepad emerged. Up until that point, it was assumed that we wouldn't see a foldable Google smartphone anytime soon. At the time, info surfaced in the code of the Android 12L beta that showed how to insert a SIM card into a foldable smartphone. The important clue here was firstly the graphic used and secondly the fact that the image showed a Google icon.

A hint to the Pixel Notepad could be this screenshot. / © 9to5google.com

The L variant of Android is also supposed to offer some adaptations for tablets and foldables. So it would be understandable that the new operating system launches together with Google's own foldable, but what we will get to see is still unknown, of course. We are in the early rumor phase, but I am already looking forward to finding out more about the Google Notepad and sharing it with you.

What do you think of the Google Notepad? Do you think the price is reasonable, or is it too high for a smartphone? Let me know in the comments!