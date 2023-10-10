Snag the Google Pixel Buds Pro in Chic Bay Color for 40% Off—Only on Prime!

Google hasn't refreshed its premium ANC wireless earbuds this year, instead it introduced the Pixel Buds Pro in new Bay and Porcelain colorways to match it with the new Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2. If you're intending to grab a pair at a crazy low price, Amazon is offering the buds at $80 off during this October Prime Day event .

Apart from the new saucy blue or porcelain finish, all other colors of the Pixel Buds Pro are also covered by the sale. This means you get to purchase them for $119 if you have a running Prime subscriptions. Regardless, you can try to hop on Amazon's program for 30 days free.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Buds Pro Google's Pixel Buds Pro in Bay and Porcelain colors fall to record-low price during the Amazon Prime Day this October exclusive for members.

Google Pixel Buds Pro gain more 'intelligent' features

The Pixel Buds Pro (review) are already phenomenal noise-cancelling earphones on their own, but Google has enabled more capabilities with the latest major update.

Firstly, if you always rely on voice calling, the Pixel Buds Pro now deliver even clearer output by distinguishing voices from ambient noises and the help of AI. This is further upgraded if you're calling from the new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro (review) through the Super Wideband.

Another new AI-based feature is Conversation Detection. If enabled, the headphones will detect if you start speaking and automatically pause the music playback and subsequently resume it after the conversation.

Additionally, the Pixel Buds Pro can now suggest the right amount of noise level if you've set loudness outside the normal range, this is great to ensure your hearing is not damaged overtime.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro charging case supports wireless charging. / © NextPit

More than these additions, the Pixel Buds Pro retains the great battery life and wireless charging. You can also take advantage of Google's Fast Pair and multi-pairing function when connecting with Android phones and other devices at the same time.

Aside from ANC headphones, what are you intending to buy on this October Prime Day event of Amazon? Tell us with your suggestions in the comments.