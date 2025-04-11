Pixel smartphones typically enjoy timely and regular software updates over non-Pixel Android devices. This often proves crucial for addressing urgent fixes and security vulnerabilities. The April security update is no exception and is now rolling out to eligible Pixel models running Android 15 . This update delivers a substantial set of fixes, most notably patching a critical security flaw within Google Assistant.

While this April security update is a standard monthly release, separate from the broader April Pixel feature drop, installing it promptly upon arrival on your Pixel device is highly recommended.

A Major Google Assistant Flaw in Pixel Devices

Google highlights that this update includes vital security patches targeting several software vulnerabilities. As detailed on the Android developer support page, a particularly significant flaw, identified as CVE-2025-26415 and related to Google Assistant, has been labeled "Critical" due to its "Elevation of privilege" vulnerability. Currently, it remains unclear whether this vulnerability has been exploited in real-world scenarios.

Furthermore, the patch also resolves two "High" severity flaws: CVE-2024-56190 affecting the Broadcom Wi-Fi driver and CVE-2024-56189 impacting the modem.

It's important to note that this April update is distinct from a separate security patch released earlier this month, which also addressed numerous security concerns.

Further Pixel Improvements and Optimizations

Beyond the crucial security patch, this monthly update brings several other improvements. It includes a fix and optimization for the fingerprint sensors on Pixel devices, which have reportedly experienced unresponsiveness and inaccurate scanning under various conditions.

Additionally, the update resolves issues with screen brightness flickering during video streaming and a user interface problem affecting the lock screen weather display and multi-user functionality within Pixel Launcher.

Biometrics Fix for issues with fingerprint recognition and response under certain conditions.*[1] Camera Fix for improvements in camera stability when zooming in/out under certain conditions.*[2] Display & Graphics Fix for issue with screen brightness flickering when using video streaming apps under certain conditions.*[1] User Interface Fix for issue with overlapping views on lockscreen weather clock under certain conditions.*[1]

Fix for issue with Pixel Launcher when creating a new user or switching users under certain conditions.*[1]

Specifically for Pixel Fold (review), Pixel 7 series, and Pixel 6 series devices, Google is implementing optimizations to the zooming capabilities within the default camera application.

The update is currently being rolled out to supported Pixel devices running Android 15, ranging from the latest Pixel 9a (review) and Pixel 9 down to the Pixel 6. This gradual release is expected to conclude within the next few weeks, with the timeline potentially varying depending on the specific device variant.

Keep in mind that Pixel devices locked to specific carriers might experience a longer wait for the April Pixel update. However, all users have the option to manually install the update using factory images.

For those using non-Pixel devices, an Android system management update has been distributed through the Play Store services. Notably, this update optimizes the system for enhanced battery life and more stable connectivity across Android devices.

Are you a Pixel user? Have you already updated to the latest April Pixel release? Share your experiences and observations in the comments below.