The Pixel 9 Pro XL or iPhone 15 Pro Max raises a very interesting question: which flagship smartphone do I buy in 2024? Which high-end smartphone should you select for the best display, the best battery life, or the best camera? To provide you with a clear recommendation, we've put the Pixel 9 Pro XL and iPhone 15 Pro Max through their paces in this comprehensive comparison article.
Google set the bar very high this year, releasing its most premium Pixel ever with the Pixel 9 Pro XL (review). It looks a lot like the iPhone 15 Pro Max (review), not only in terms of philosophy but also design. Hence, let's compare the specifications and see where the differences lie.
Released on August 21, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1,099. Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 Pro Max last September with a base price of $1,199. The following table summarizes the current prices of the different versions of the two smartphones:
Model
Storage
Price
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
128 GB
$1,099
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
256 GB
$1,1599.99
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
512 GB
$1,279.99
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
1 TB
$1,499.99
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
256 GB
$1,199
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
512 GB
$1,399
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
1 TB
$1,599
Design and Display
Design
What the Pixel 9 Pro XL does better
The Pixel 9 Pro XL distinguishes itself by using 100% recycled aluminum, making it a more eco-responsible smartphone. For its front and back, Google relied on Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The design of the Pixel 9 Pro XL with its pill-shaped camera bump behind is more original than the one on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which hasn't evolved much for several years now.
What the iPhone 15 Pro Max does better
The iPhone 15 Pro Max uses a titanium frame, a more refined and sturdier material that provides a more premium feel. The customizable Action button is also practical, allowing quick, personalized access to a function of your choice.
Screen
What the Pixel 9 Pro XL does better
The Pixel 9 Pro XL's screen is larger at 6.8-inches versus 6.7-inches, and has a higher pixel density of 486 dpi versus 460 dpi. It's also much brighter, reaching up to 3,000 Nits peak outdoors. Its punch-hole camera also takes up less space on the screen, enabling a better multimedia experience.
What's more, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has an OLED LTPO panel that can go down to a 1 Hz refresh rate, saving considerable battery power when needed. Google's smartphone also offers improved Always-on Display functionality.
What the iPhone 15 Pro Max does better
The iPhone 15 Pro Max's Super Retina display boasts remarkable colorimetry and natural colors. ProMotion technology ensures a smooth, vivid visual experience, especially for HDR content and games.
Performance and SoC
What the Pixel 9 Pro XL does better
The Pixel 9 Pro XL, with its Tensor G4 SoC, focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning. Google succeeded in delivering a very stable performance that allows the smartphone to do just about everything without flinching or overheating.
What the iPhone 15 Pro Max does better
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, with its 3 nm A17 Pro chip, offers better raw performance. This makes the smartphone excel in resource-hungry tasks such as gaming and video processing.
Its benchmark scores surpassed those of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. For example, it lets you play games like Resident Evil Village almost as though you were gaming on a console, thanks to integrated ray tracing capability in particular.
The table below shows the benchmark results for both smartphones:
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (Tensor G4)
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (A17 Pro))
3D Mark Wild Life Extreme
2,588
3,998
3D Mark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test
Best loop: 2,603 Worst loop: 2,071 Stability: 79.6
Best loop: 3,817 Worst loop: 2,842 Stability: 74.4%
AnTuTu
1,094,183
1,569,312
Geekbench 6
Single: 1,950 Multi: 4,050
Single: 2,936 Multi: 7,003
Camera module
What the Pixel 9 Pro XL does better
The major strength of the Pixel 9 Pro XL's camera module is the level of detail and excellent dynamic range in the images it captures. The ultra-wide angle lens has a wider aperture than the iPhone's, enabling it to capture more light and detail.
The quality of selfies is also enhanced by the new large 42 MP sensor and its 103° field of view. For video, the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers the possibility of filming in 8K at 30 FPS with the main lens.
What the iPhone 15 Pro Max does better
The iPhone 15 Pro Max stands out for the quality of its 5x zoom, the balance between the different sensors, and the versatility of its camera module. The ProRAW mode and more natural photo colors are also major assets.
Apple's portrait mode is also more effective than Google's when it comes to cropping. For video enthusiasts, the iPhone 15 Pro Max can film at 40K 60 fps with all its sensors and features Cinematic mode.
Interface/OS
What the Pixel 9 Pro XL does better
The Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a streamlined user experience based on Android 14. The integration of Google's services is optimized and the smartphone is already actively using AI with Gemini Nano and Gemini Live.
Gemini Nano can analyze what's on your screen and launch context-sensitive actions, such as summarizing a YouTube video that is currently playing. What's more, it can interact with other Google applications to create tasks and much more. You'll be able to chat with Gemini Live in a more or less natural manner on a variety of subjects.
What the iPhone 15 Pro Max does better
The iPhone 15 Pro Max's primary strengths are the buttery smooth interface, security, and privacy of iOS 17. You'll also benefit from features such as the ability to restrict access to certain photos only when sharing, app tracking blocking when installing apps, and iOS accessibility and health functions.
Apple's user interface also offers a number of practical functions, such as Stand By, a sleep timer for all media, Back Tap, or quick access to a function of your choice with using the Action button.
Battery and charging
What the Pixel 9 Pro XL does better
The Pixel 9 Pro XL clearly beats the iPhone 15 Pro Max when it comes to charging. Whether wired with 37 W charging, proprietary wireless charging with 23 W vs. 15 W for the MagSafe, or Qi charging with 12 W vs. 7 W, Google's flagship offers better scores.
What the iPhone 15 Pro Max does better
Thanks to the A17 Pro chip and its energy optimization, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers excellent battery life. Of course, it doesn't achieve Apple's claim of 29 hours for video playback, 25 hours for video streaming, and 95 hours for audio playback. But in reality, you'll easily last a day and a half with intensive use.
We compared the charging speeds of the two flagships in the table below:
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
5 min
11%
5%
10 min
24%
16%
15 min
45%
28%
30 min
57%
35%
1 hour
91%
83%
Full charge
1h20
1h54
Conclusion
Overall, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a more robust design, much better performance, and a longer battery life. For its part, the Pixel 9 Pro XL wins for its better display and faster charging.
Although camera capability and user experience are fairly subjective elements, I'm inclined to choose the iPhone 15 Pro Max, whose camera module I found performed in a more balanced manner and without major flaws. As for user experience, I would rather not get tangled in the eternal iOS vs. Android debate.
In the end, the iPhone 15 Pro Max takes to the podium in this comparison. Apple has released a truly successful and, above all, complete high-end smartphone.
Do you agree with me? Are you on team Android with the Pixel 9 Pro XL or team iOS with the iPhone 15 Pro Max?
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
With your consent, external content is loaded here.
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.
Recommended editorial content
With your consent, external content is loaded here.
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.