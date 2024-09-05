The Pixel 9 Pro XL or iPhone 15 Pro Max raises a very interesting question: which flagship smartphone do I buy in 2024? Which high-end smartphone should you select for the best display, the best battery life, or the best camera? To provide you with a clear recommendation, we've put the Pixel 9 Pro XL and iPhone 15 Pro Max through their paces in this comprehensive comparison article.

Google set the bar very high this year, releasing its most premium Pixel ever with the Pixel 9 Pro XL (review). It looks a lot like the iPhone 15 Pro Max (review), not only in terms of philosophy but also design. Hence, let's compare the specifications and see where the differences lie.

Google's Flagship Apple's Flagship Product Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Image Rating Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review Price $1,099 $1,199 Display LTPO OLED 6.7-inches

2992 x 1344 pixels

Brightness: 2800 nits (HBM) / 3000 nits (pic)

Refresh rate: 1 ~ 120 Hz LTPO OLED 6.7-inches

2796 × 1290 px

Refresh rate: 1-120 Hz SoC Google Tensor G4 Apple A17 Pro Memory 16 GB RAM

128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB storage

No memory expansion slot 8 Go

256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB OS Android 14

7 Android updates

7 years of security patches iOS 18 Cameras Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.68, 1/1.31" sensor type, OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2.55" sensor type

5x telephoto lens: 48 MP, f/2.8, 1/2.55" sensor type, OIS Main camera: 48 MP, aperture f/1.78, OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 12 MP, aperture f/2.2

5x telephoto lens: 50 MP, aperture f/2.8, OIS Selfie camera 42 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, aperture f/1.9 Battery & charging 5,060 mAh

37W wired charging 37 W

12 W Qi wireless

23 W Pixel stand charging

Reverse wireless charging 20 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging

7.5 W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, satellite IP rating IP68 IP68 Dimensions & weight 162.8 × 76.6 × 8.5 mm, 221 g 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm | 221 g Offer

Table of Contents:

Price and availability

Released on August 21, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1,099. Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 Pro Max last September with a base price of $1,199. The following table summarizes the current prices of the different versions of the two smartphones:

Model Storage Price Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128 GB $1,099 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 256 GB $1,1599.99 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 512 GB $1,279.99 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 1 TB $1,499.99 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB $1,199 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB $1,399 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB $1,599

Design and Display

Design

What the Pixel 9 Pro XL does better

The Pixel 9 Pro XL distinguishes itself by using 100% recycled aluminum, making it a more eco-responsible smartphone. For its front and back, Google relied on Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The design of the Pixel 9 Pro XL with its pill-shaped camera bump behind is more original than the one on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which hasn't evolved much for several years now.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL's triple camera module incorporates a 2x optical zoom telephoto lens and delivers up to 30x digital zoom. / © nextpit

What the iPhone 15 Pro Max does better

The iPhone 15 Pro Max uses a titanium frame, a more refined and sturdier material that provides a more premium feel. The customizable Action button is also practical, allowing quick, personalized access to a function of your choice.

The titanium blue color of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is sublime. / © nextpit

Screen

What the Pixel 9 Pro XL does better

The Pixel 9 Pro XL's screen is larger at 6.8-inches versus 6.7-inches, and has a higher pixel density of 486 dpi versus 460 dpi. It's also much brighter, reaching up to 3,000 Nits peak outdoors. Its punch-hole camera also takes up less space on the screen, enabling a better multimedia experience.

What's more, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has an OLED LTPO panel that can go down to a 1 Hz refresh rate, saving considerable battery power when needed. Google's smartphone also offers improved Always-on Display functionality.

The Pixel 9 Pro's efficient 48 MP selfie camera. / © nextpit

What the iPhone 15 Pro Max does better

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's Super Retina display boasts remarkable colorimetry and natural colors. ProMotion technology ensures a smooth, vivid visual experience, especially for HDR content and games.

Dynamic Island is now available on all iPhone 15 models. / © nextpit

Performance and SoC

What the Pixel 9 Pro XL does better

The Pixel 9 Pro XL, with its Tensor G4 SoC, focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning. Google succeeded in delivering a very stable performance that allows the smartphone to do just about everything without flinching or overheating.

What the iPhone 15 Pro Max does better

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, with its 3 nm A17 Pro chip, offers better raw performance. This makes the smartphone excel in resource-hungry tasks such as gaming and video processing.

Its benchmark scores surpassed those of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. For example, it lets you play games like Resident Evil Village almost as though you were gaming on a console, thanks to integrated ray tracing capability in particular.

The table below shows the benchmark results for both smartphones:

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

(Tensor G4) Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

(A17 Pro)) 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme 2,588 3,998 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 2,603

Worst loop: 2,071

Stability: 79.6 Best loop: 3,817

Worst loop: 2,842

Stability: 74.4% AnTuTu 1,094,183 1,569,312 Geekbench 6 Single: 1,950

Multi: 4,050 Single: 2,936

Multi: 7,003

Camera module

What the Pixel 9 Pro XL does better

The major strength of the Pixel 9 Pro XL's camera module is the level of detail and excellent dynamic range in the images it captures. The ultra-wide angle lens has a wider aperture than the iPhone's, enabling it to capture more light and detail.

The quality of selfies is also enhanced by the new large 42 MP sensor and its 103° field of view. For video, the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers the possibility of filming in 8K at 30 FPS with the main lens.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x1 zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x2 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x5 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x10 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x30 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x1 zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x2 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x5 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x10 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x30 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x1 zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x2 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x5 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x10 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x30 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x1 zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x2 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x5 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x10 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x30 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Night mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP - Night mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Night mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP - Night mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Night mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP - Night mode © nextpit

What the iPhone 15 Pro Max does better

The iPhone 15 Pro Max stands out for the quality of its 5x zoom, the balance between the different sensors, and the versatility of its camera module. The ProRAW mode and more natural photo colors are also major assets.

Apple's portrait mode is also more effective than Google's when it comes to cropping. For video enthusiasts, the iPhone 15 Pro Max can film at 40K 60 fps with all its sensors and features Cinematic mode.

Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (25x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (25x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (25x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (25x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, Macro Mode, daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, Macro Mode, daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, Macro Mode, daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, Macro Mode, daylight © nextpit Selfie camera, daylight © nextpit Selfie camera, Portrait Mode, daylight © nextpit Selfie camera, night © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, night © nextpit Main camera (1x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), night © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, night © nextpit Main camera (1x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), night © nextpit Main camera (1x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), night © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, night © nextpit Main camera (1x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), night © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, night © nextpit Main camera (1x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), night © nextpit

What the Pixel 9 Pro XL does better

The Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a streamlined user experience based on Android 14. The integration of Google's services is optimized and the smartphone is already actively using AI with Gemini Nano and Gemini Live.

Read on how you can use Gemini Live

Gemini Nano can analyze what's on your screen and launch context-sensitive actions, such as summarizing a YouTube video that is currently playing. What's more, it can interact with other Google applications to create tasks and much more. You'll be able to chat with Gemini Live in a more or less natural manner on a variety of subjects.

The Gemini Nano interface with the “Live” button at bottom right. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit You can also use Gemini Live in the background. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit Gemini Nano extensions are limited to certain Google applications. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit Gemini Nano extensions are limited to certain Google applications. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit Gemini Nano extensions are limited to certain Google applications. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit Gemini Nano extensions are limited to certain Google applications. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit Gemini Nano can analyze an article displayed on your screen and summarize it, among other things. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit Gemini Nano can analyze an article displayed on your screen and summarize it, among other things. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit As for photos, Gemini can interact with them directly from your gallery, so there's no need to copy and paste them into the Gemini app. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit As for photos, Gemini can interact with them directly from your gallery, so there's no need to copy and paste them into the Gemini app. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit As for photos, Gemini can interact with them directly from your gallery, so there's no need to copy and paste them into the Gemini app. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit Here, Gemini suggested a recipe from a photo of ingredients in my photo gallery. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit Here, Gemini suggested a recipe from a photo of ingredients in my photo gallery. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit Here, Gemini suggested a recipe from a photo of ingredients in my photo gallery. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit Gemini Nano can also analyze the YouTube videos you watch. You can summarize them or perform actions based on the video's content (travel itinerary, cooking recipe, etc.). © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit Gemini Nano can also analyze the YouTube videos you watch. You can summarize them or perform actions based on the video's content (travel itinerary, cooking recipe, etc.). © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit Gemini Nano can also analyze the YouTube videos you watch. You can summarize them or perform actions based on the video's content (travel itinerary, cooking recipe, etc.). © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit Gemini Nano can also analyze the YouTube videos you watch. You can summarize them or perform actions based on the video's content (travel itinerary, cooking recipe, etc.). © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit Gemini Nano can also analyze the YouTube videos you watch. You can summarize them or perform actions based on the video's content (travel itinerary, cooking recipe, etc.). © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit The Magic Editor function lets you edit your photos with Gemini Nano-processed prompts. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit The Magic Editor function lets you edit your photos with Gemini Nano-processed prompts. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit The Magic Editor function lets you edit your photos with Gemini Nano-processed prompts. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit The Magic Editor function lets you edit your photos with Gemini Nano-processed prompts. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit The Magic Editor function lets you edit your photos with Gemini Nano-processed prompts. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit The Magic Editor function lets you edit your photos with Gemini Nano-processed prompts. © Google ; Screenshots: nextpit The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's battery life is very solid on benchmarks. © nextpit

What the iPhone 15 Pro Max does better

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's primary strengths are the buttery smooth interface, security, and privacy of iOS 17. You'll also benefit from features such as the ability to restrict access to certain photos only when sharing, app tracking blocking when installing apps, and iOS accessibility and health functions.

Discover the best hidden tricks and functions to try on your iPhone

Apple's user interface also offers a number of practical functions, such as Stand By, a sleep timer for all media, Back Tap, or quick access to a function of your choice with using the Action button.

You can also decide not to assign anything at all to the Action Button. / © nextpit

Battery and charging

What the Pixel 9 Pro XL does better

The Pixel 9 Pro XL clearly beats the iPhone 15 Pro Max when it comes to charging. Whether wired with 37 W charging, proprietary wireless charging with 23 W vs. 15 W for the MagSafe, or Qi charging with 12 W vs. 7 W, Google's flagship offers better scores.

From this angle, it's hard to tell the Pixel 9 Pro XL from an iPhone 15 Pro Max. / © nextpit

What the iPhone 15 Pro Max does better

Thanks to the A17 Pro chip and its energy optimization, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers excellent battery life. Of course, it doesn't achieve Apple's claim of 29 hours for video playback, 25 hours for video streaming, and 95 hours for audio playback. But in reality, you'll easily last a day and a half with intensive use.

The switch to USB-C came late and under duress, but it's good that Apple has finally conceded. / © nextpit

We compared the charging speeds of the two flagships in the table below:

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 5 min 11% 5% 10 min 24% 16% 15 min 45% 28% 30 min 57% 35% 1 hour 91% 83% Full charge 1h20 1h54

Conclusion

Overall, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a more robust design, much better performance, and a longer battery life. For its part, the Pixel 9 Pro XL wins for its better display and faster charging.

Although camera capability and user experience are fairly subjective elements, I'm inclined to choose the iPhone 15 Pro Max, whose camera module I found performed in a more balanced manner and without major flaws. As for user experience, I would rather not get tangled in the eternal iOS vs. Android debate.

In the end, the iPhone 15 Pro Max takes to the podium in this comparison. Apple has released a truly successful and, above all, complete high-end smartphone.

Do you agree with me? Are you on team Android with the Pixel 9 Pro XL or team iOS with the iPhone 15 Pro Max?