Google's Pixels are some of the best camera phones out there, which can be mostly credited to the excellent imaging processing than to the hardware. But this is also starting to change with the company bestowing better sensors in the recent Pixel ranges. A new leak indicates the upcoming Pixel 9 could also receive sizeable camera upgrades.

Exclusive details published by Android Authority, coming from a source within Google, have showcased the supposed changes in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro's camera hardware department. And based on those, the entire Pixel 9 lineup are set to get varying sensor improvements.

Pixel 9 with a better ultrawide

Starting with the Pixel 9, it is said to boast a new 50 MP ultrawide camera through a 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858 sensor. As reference, the Pixel 8 (review) has been utilizing a very dated 12 MP Sony IMX386 sensor. The new ultrawide snapper is paired with a familiar 50 MP 1/1.31-inch Samsung GNK from last year.

The front-facing camera of the standard model will get the same 10 MP 1/3-inch sensor, but Google is finally giving it an autofocus capability, which first arrived on the Pixel 8 Pro (review).

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL has a huge selfie snapper

This year's Pixel 9 Pro is widely expected to include a new XL model in addition to the regular Pixel 9 Pro, which is seen to get a smaller footprint. Regardless, both Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL are sharing most specs including the cameras.

Accordingly, the Pixel 9 Pro duo will feature a new ultrawide camera with a similar 50 MP IMX858 sensor as the Pixel 9. The sensor is considered to be a slight upgrade to the 48 MP ultrawide in the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google's Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL sized up

The source added that the same 50 MP sensor is installed in the telephoto and front-facing cameras. Considering the latter, it will be a notable upgrade as last year's Pixel 8 Pro comes with a 10 MP sensor.

Google will likely take advantage of pixel binning technology here to bring down the default resolution to a lower megapixel, although there might be chances Google will let users opt for the full-resolution.

A downgrade to Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera?

Interestingly, the Pixel Fold 2, currently dubbed as Pixel 9 Pro Fold, will also receive a revamp to the camera sensor choice. It appears the changes are rather more muted or downgraded with the new foldable getting smaller sensors.

Essentially, it was mentioned that the 12 MP ultrawide camera will switch to a smaller 1/3.2-inch Samsung sensor from a 1/2.8-inch Sony sensor. The same treatment is planned for the internal and outer selfie cameras, which are tipped to see smaller sensor sizes although with the same 10 MP resolutions.

It is speculated the downgrade is said to accommodate thinner and more compact camera sensors that will also result for the Pixel 9 Fold to be thinner and lighter than the Pixel Fold (review). It's likely that Google will compensate the smaller sensors by offering improved software processing on the handset.

What else is new in the Pixel 9 camera?

Moreover, it was highlighted that the new Tensor G4 chipset should enable 8K video recording in the Pixel 9 camera phones. However, it was not specified if all Pixel 9 models will get the feature.

With these camera hardware changes, and possibly a better software, the Pixel 9 series deliver better images and videos. Likewise, what do you think of these upgrades? Let us hear your opinion.