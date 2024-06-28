Hot topics

Is Pixel 9 Launching Early? Google Sets Pixel Event in August

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Google Pixel Fold Back
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

It appears Google could make the Pixel 9 flagship range official at an earlier time frame this year. This is after the company has scheduled a Pixel event on August 13, surprising many fans and pundits.

Google has also started sending invites to media confirming the in-person event will take place at Google Bay View. The keynote is planned to start at 10:00 AM local time (1:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CET). Plus, you can expect the event will be streamed online.

Will the Pixel 9 be announced?

While Google is tight-lipped about much of the details, the accompanying teaser on Google's online store and channels hints a Roman numeral of IX (9). At the same time, a silhouette of a phone is also outlined which resembles the back of the leaked Pixel 9 Pro.

However, the most obvious hint seems to be found in the subdirectory of the URL going to the teaser. Accordingly, it reads as “google_pixel_9_pro” which leaves little surprises if this is to believed on.

What else is coming on August 13: Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Fold 2, new AI features?

Nonetheless, it's widely anticipated the Pixel 9 series, which is said to include a new Pixel 9 Pro XL model, will debut in the second-half of 2024. The handset trio could be joined by the new Pixel Watch 3 that is tipped to come in two sizes.

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google's Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL sized up / © Rozetked

As far as the Pixel Fold's (review) successor is concerned, there is little information about the Pixel Fold 2, though. But per rumors, the next-gen Pixel foldable smartphone will arrive together with the Pixel 9 range as well.

Like last year's Pixel 8 (review) unveiling, Google is again putting a spotlight on AI. However, this year's seems to give a bigger emphasis on it following Apple's new Apple Intelligence revealed at WWDC. So, apart from the new AI features announced at I/O 2024, Google could debut new additions exclusive to the Pixel 9.

Before the Pixel 9 event, though, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 on July 10, with the Galaxy Unpacked already set in Paris. Meanwhile, Apple could follow suit with the supposed iPhone 16 launch in September.

Which Pixel hardware are you looking forward most to? Let's hear your thoughts.

Source: Google Store

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing