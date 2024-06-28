It appears Google could make the Pixel 9 flagship range official at an earlier time frame this year. This is after the company has scheduled a Pixel event on August 13, surprising many fans and pundits.

Google has also started sending invites to media confirming the in-person event will take place at Google Bay View. The keynote is planned to start at 10:00 AM local time (1:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CET). Plus, you can expect the event will be streamed online.

Will the Pixel 9 be announced?

While Google is tight-lipped about much of the details, the accompanying teaser on Google's online store and channels hints a Roman numeral of IX (9). At the same time, a silhouette of a phone is also outlined which resembles the back of the leaked Pixel 9 Pro.

However, the most obvious hint seems to be found in the subdirectory of the URL going to the teaser. Accordingly, it reads as “google_pixel_9_pro” which leaves little surprises if this is to believed on.

What else is coming on August 13: Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Fold 2, new AI features?

Nonetheless, it's widely anticipated the Pixel 9 series, which is said to include a new Pixel 9 Pro XL model, will debut in the second-half of 2024. The handset trio could be joined by the new Pixel Watch 3 that is tipped to come in two sizes.

Google's Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL sized up / © Rozetked

As far as the Pixel Fold's (review) successor is concerned, there is little information about the Pixel Fold 2, though. But per rumors, the next-gen Pixel foldable smartphone will arrive together with the Pixel 9 range as well.

Like last year's Pixel 8 (review) unveiling, Google is again putting a spotlight on AI. However, this year's seems to give a bigger emphasis on it following Apple's new Apple Intelligence revealed at WWDC. So, apart from the new AI features announced at I/O 2024, Google could debut new additions exclusive to the Pixel 9.

Before the Pixel 9 event, though, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 on July 10, with the Galaxy Unpacked already set in Paris. Meanwhile, Apple could follow suit with the supposed iPhone 16 launch in September.

Which Pixel hardware are you looking forward most to? Let's hear your thoughts.