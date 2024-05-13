Hot topics

The new Pixel 8a is here, and we put the new Android reference phone to the test in this hands-on. Check what Google is offering for the $500 market and its main features for potential buyers.

In a nutshell

The Pixel 8a is the direct successor of the Pixel 7a which scored five stars from Camila Rinaldi’s review. It carries the same $500 MSRP in the US (although it jumped €40 to €550 in Europe), and packs a mix of specifications from the Pixel 8 and 7a.

While the CPU, memory, screen resolution, and refresh rate are inherited from the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8a uses a similar configuration as the 7a in the camera department, with a 64-megapixel main sensor, and a 13 MP ultra-wide camera.

The result is a device that is closer than ever to the model above it. A situation worsened by the fact that the Pixel 8 is long enough in the market to see frequent discounts.

Design and display

The Pixel 8a comes with an OLED FullHD+ display, which refreshes at 120 Hz and offers higher brightness than its predecessor. Its 6.1-inch screen is slightly smaller than the 6.2’’ on the Pixel 8, but the 8a model features bigger bezels, resulting in similar dimensions.

Late in 2023, the Pixel 8 models brought a rounder design compared to the previous generations, and the Pixel 8a takes the change a bit further, with almost toy-like corners that reminded me of the iPhone 5c.

Google Pixel 8a viewed from the back
The Pixel 8a features a matte plastic back finish with rounded corners. / © nextpit

The 8a features a humble Gorilla Glass 3 slab on the front, and a nice plastic finish on the back, which avoids fingerprints much better than its glass-covered siblings, due to its matte finish.

Ergonomics are great, especially if you prefer smaller phones, with the buttons on the right side placed where the thumb is expected to be. And I had the impression that the fit and finish was superior to the Pixel 8’s, with a smoother transition between the plastic back and the metal side frame on the Pixel 8a.

The display—like most other 2024 launches—features high brightness levels that will be welcomed by those who frequently use the phone outdoors. It was one of the weak points Camila mentioned in her Pixel 7a review, so that is one upgrade between generations.

Google Pixel 8a selfie camera viewed up close
The 6.1-inch display is surrounded by relatively thick bezels. / © nextpit

Another improvement was the refresh rate, which jumped from 90 to 120 Hz. This change offers smoother animations on the screen, but the upgrade from 90 to 120 Hertz is not as noticeable as the one from 60 to 90, at least in these tired eyes. By default, the Pixel 8a is set at 60 Hz for energy-saving reasons, which is something to keep in mind.

Software and performance

The Pixel 8a offers pretty much the same specifications as the regular Pixel 8, with Google’s newest chip (for now), 8 GB of LPDDR5x memory, and fast storage standard. The setup is not as fast as current flagships but is still more than enough for daily use.

Gamers, on the other hand, will have to make some compromises in image quality, due to the weaker GPU onboard the Tensor G3 chip, but all Play Store games should run.

  Google Pixel 8a
(Tensor G3)		 Google Pixel 7a
(Tensor G2)		 Google Pixel 8
(Tensor G3)		 Xiaomi 14 Ultra
(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)		 Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
(Snapdragon 7s Gen 2)		 Nothing Phone (2a)
(Dimensity 7200)
AnTuTu 1,153,512 924,465 991,246 1,939,484 593,863 688,613
3DMark Wild Life
Extreme Stress Test		 n/a Best loop: 1875
Worst loop: 1381		 Best loop: 2410
Worst loop: 1657		 Best loop: 4708
Worst loop: 3606		 Best loop: 800
Worst loop: 763		 Best loop: 1153
Worst loop: 1148
Geekbench 6 n/a Single: 1417
Multi: 3549		 Single: 1698
Multi: 4277		 Single: 1828
Multi: 6317		 Single: 889
Multi: 2523		 Single: 1148
Multi: 2589

During our time with the test device, we were not able to run our usual benchmark tests, so that will have to wait for our full review. We are also in the process of updating our review protocol, so we have limited points of comparison.

On the software side, expect the usual stock Android experience, with the same features found on the Pixel 8, including all the AI tricks for editing pictures, doing online searches, and more

Google Pixel 8a screenshots
Clean Android installation with seven years of security updates. / © nextpit

Another advantage inherited from the Pixel 8 family is the improved software update policy, with a promised seven years of features and security updates.

The clean Android installation meant that we had 18 GB of used storage after updating the stock system and apps, which obviously did not include third-party apps.

Camera

The Pixel 8a brings a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, and another 13-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera. The specs may look familiar, as they all mirror the ones on the Pixel 7a, which performed well in our tests.

Google Pixel 8a camera up close
The Pixel 8a has the same excellent camera setup as the Pixel 7a. / © nextpit

In our brief time with the phone, the Pixel 8a camera seems to have the same excellent image quality as its predecessor, but we will hold our verdict to the full review.

Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera - Portrait mode on
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera - Portrait mode on © nextpit

Google Pixel 8a battery

With a 4492 mAh battery capacity, the Pixel 8a won’t win any endurance competition, but our first impressions indicate the phone is capable of offering the same all-day battery life as the Pixel 8 and 7a before it. Charging is also not chart-topping but is good enough for most people.

Google Pixel 8a's USB-C port
Besides 18 W wired charging, the Pixel 8a is compatible with Qi wireless charging. / © nextpit

As with other Pixel releases, the Pixel 8a does not come with a charger in the box. When using a 65W charger, we got a full charge in a little over 1h40min, which was comparable to the other phones mentioned above.

Charging Google Pixel 8a Pixel 7a Pixel 8 Galaxy A55 Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
5 minutes
  • 8%
  • 9%
  • 10%
  • 9%
  • 20%
10 minutes
  • 15%
  • 17%
  • 19%
  • 18%
  • 34%
20 minutes
  • 29%
  • 31%
  • 36%
  • 36%
  • 56%
30 minutes
  • 42%
  • 43%
  • 52%
  • 53%
  • 78%
1 hour
  • 75%
  • 78%
  • 90%
  • 85%
  
Full charge
  • 1h40
  • 1h30
  • ~ 1h25
  • 1h33
  • 45 min
PC Mark Battery test
  • n/a
  • 16h09
  • 17h49
  • 14h9
  • 12h20

Just like in the performance section, we could not use our usual benchmark applications on the review unit, so test numbers will come with the final review together with our impressions after using the phone for a few more days.

Google Pixel 8a technical specifications

  Google Pixel 8a
Display
  • 6.1-inch OLED
    2400 × 1080 pixels
    120 Hz refresh rate
SoC
  • Google Tensor G3
Memory
  • 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM
    128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage
    No storage expansion
OS
  • Android 14
    Seven Android upgrades
    Seven years of security updates
Camera
  • Main: 64 MP, f/1.89, OIS
    Ultra-wide: 13 MP, f/2.2
Selfie Camera
  • 13 MP, f/2.2
Battery
  • 4492 mAh
    18 W wired charging
    Wireless charging
Connectivity
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
IP Certification
  • IP67
Dimensions and weight
  • 6 × 2.86 × 0.35 in, 6.63 oz
  • 152.1 × 72.7 × 8.9 mm, 188 g

Early Verdict

After only a couple of days with the Pixel 8a, our first impressions are positive. The phone seems to offer most of the same package found on the more expensive Pixel 8 at a lower price.

There are a few sacrifices in terms of materials, display quality, and charging speeds, but those are acceptable trade-offs for a lower MSRP. However, we have to mention the elephant in the room, which is the fact that the Pixel 8 is already having some sales after a few months on shelves.

With rumors of the future Pixel 9 Pro being available in two different sizes, it is not far-fetched to think that there won’t be a vanilla Pixel 9. And that could end the yearly dilemma of having to choose between the standard and “a” Pixel.

Pixel fratricide aside, the Pixel 8a is a very competitive option in the $500 market, with a good balance between hardware, features, and software, including the best update support in the price range. We will test the phone for a few more days before giving you our verdict, but initial impressions are that the Pixel 8a is a good improvement over its predecessor.

