The new Pixel 8a is here, and we put the new Android reference phone to the test in this hands-on. Check what Google is offering for the $500 market and its main features for potential buyers.

Design and display The Pixel 8a comes with an OLED FullHD+ display, which refreshes at 120 Hz and offers higher brightness than its predecessor. Its 6.1-inch screen is slightly smaller than the 6.2’’ on the Pixel 8, but the 8a model features bigger bezels, resulting in similar dimensions. Late in 2023, the Pixel 8 models brought a rounder design compared to the previous generations, and the Pixel 8a takes the change a bit further, with almost toy-like corners that reminded me of the iPhone 5c. The Pixel 8a features a matte plastic back finish with rounded corners. / © nextpit The 8a features a humble Gorilla Glass 3 slab on the front, and a nice plastic finish on the back, which avoids fingerprints much better than its glass-covered siblings, due to its matte finish. Ergonomics are great, especially if you prefer smaller phones, with the buttons on the right side placed where the thumb is expected to be. And I had the impression that the fit and finish was superior to the Pixel 8’s, with a smoother transition between the plastic back and the metal side frame on the Pixel 8a. The display—like most other 2024 launches—features high brightness levels that will be welcomed by those who frequently use the phone outdoors. It was one of the weak points Camila mentioned in her Pixel 7a review, so that is one upgrade between generations. The 6.1-inch display is surrounded by relatively thick bezels. / © nextpit Another improvement was the refresh rate, which jumped from 90 to 120 Hz. This change offers smoother animations on the screen, but the upgrade from 90 to 120 Hertz is not as noticeable as the one from 60 to 90, at least in these tired eyes. By default, the Pixel 8a is set at 60 Hz for energy-saving reasons, which is something to keep in mind.

Software and performance The Pixel 8a offers pretty much the same specifications as the regular Pixel 8, with Google's newest chip (for now), 8 GB of LPDDR5x memory, and fast storage standard. The setup is not as fast as current flagships but is still more than enough for daily use. Gamers, on the other hand, will have to make some compromises in image quality, due to the weaker GPU onboard the Tensor G3 chip, but all Play Store games should run.

(Tensor G3) Google Pixel 7a

(Tensor G2) Google Pixel 8

(Tensor G3) Xiaomi 14 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

(Snapdragon 7s Gen 2) Nothing Phone (2a)

(Dimensity 7200) AnTuTu 1,153,512 924,465 991,246 1,939,484 593,863 688,613 3DMark Wild Life

Extreme Stress Test n/a Best loop: 1875

Worst loop: 1381 Best loop: 2410

Worst loop: 1657 Best loop: 4708

Worst loop: 3606 Best loop: 800

Worst loop: 763 Best loop: 1153

Worst loop: 1148 Geekbench 6 n/a Single: 1417

Multi: 3549 Single: 1698

Multi: 4277 Single: 1828

Multi: 6317 Single: 889

Multi: 2523 Single: 1148

Multi: 2589 During our time with the test device, we were not able to run our usual benchmark tests, so that will have to wait for our full review. We are also in the process of updating our review protocol, so we have limited points of comparison. On the software side, expect the usual stock Android experience, with the same features found on the Pixel 8, including all the AI tricks for editing pictures, doing online searches, and more. Clean Android installation with seven years of security updates. / © nextpit Another advantage inherited from the Pixel 8 family is the improved software update policy, with a promised seven years of features and security updates. The clean Android installation meant that we had 18 GB of used storage after updating the stock system and apps, which obviously did not include third-party apps.

Camera The Pixel 8a brings a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, and another 13-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera. The specs may look familiar, as they all mirror the ones on the Pixel 7a, which performed well in our tests. The Pixel 8a has the same excellent camera setup as the Pixel 7a. / © nextpit In our brief time with the phone, the Pixel 8a camera seems to have the same excellent image quality as its predecessor, but we will hold our verdict to the full review. Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 8a: Main camera - Portrait mode on © nextpit

Google Pixel 8a battery With a 4492 mAh battery capacity, the Pixel 8a won’t win any endurance competition, but our first impressions indicate the phone is capable of offering the same all-day battery life as the Pixel 8 and 7a before it. Charging is also not chart-topping but is good enough for most people. Besides 18 W wired charging, the Pixel 8a is compatible with Qi wireless charging. / © nextpit As with other Pixel releases, the Pixel 8a does not come with a charger in the box. When using a 65W charger, we got a full charge in a little over 1h40min, which was comparable to the other phones mentioned above. Charging Google Pixel 8a Pixel 7a Pixel 8 Galaxy A55 Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G 5 minutes 8% 9% 10% 9% 20% 10 minutes 15% 17% 19% 18% 34% 20 minutes 29% 31% 36% 36% 56% 30 minutes 42% 43% 52% 53% 78% 1 hour 75% 78% 90% 85% Full charge 1h40 1h30 ~ 1h25 1h33 45 min PC Mark Battery test n/a 16h09 17h49 14h9 12h20 Just like in the performance section, we could not use our usual benchmark applications on the review unit, so test numbers will come with the final review together with our impressions after using the phone for a few more days.

Google Pixel 8a technical specifications Google Pixel 8a Display 6.1-inch OLED

2400 × 1080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate SoC Google Tensor G3 Memory 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM

128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage

No storage expansion OS Android 14

Seven Android upgrades

Seven years of security updates Camera Main: 64 MP, f/1.89, OIS

Ultra-wide: 13 MP, f/2.2 Selfie Camera 13 MP, f/2.2 Battery 4492 mAh

18 W wired charging

Wireless charging Connectivity 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC IP Certification IP67 Dimensions and weight 6 × 2.86 × 0.35 in, 6.63 oz

152.1 × 72.7 × 8.9 mm, 188 g