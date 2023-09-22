Alleged Google Pixel 8a Appears in First Live Hands-on Images

It hasn't been half a year that Google launched the Pixel 7a (review) back in May. However, the alleged successor, which could arrive as Pixel 8a, has already surfaced in a set of live pictures. And based on these materials, it appears next year's Pixel 8a would distinctively look different from the current Pixel mid-ranger .

While it's already not surprising to see unannounced Pixel devices from leaking ahead of their launches, Google is seemingly having a harder time keeping the Pixel 8a under wraps several months before the supposed release window in the middle of 2024.

In an X post of frequent leaker Abishek Yadav, hands-on images reveal the Pixel 8a in many angles. Evidently, it can easily be noticed how the corners of the device are much rounder even compared to the upcoming Pixel 8. The back portion also shows the familiar and updated camera visor housing the dual camera kit and an LED flash. It's unknown if there are changes on these snappers.

First live images of the Google Pixel 8a in blue colorway shows rounder corners and refreshed camera visor. / © X/u/AbishekYadav

Furthermore, the usual set of buttons appear and positioned on the right side while the lower-left side has the provision for the SIM card tray. In the front section, the display with the same rounder corners is wrapped with prominent bezels, but it's hard to tell whether these are actually thicker than on the Pixel 7a. There is also a punch hole cutout for the selfie camera and support for an on-screen fingerprint scanner.

The source added that the device uses the code name Akita, which we already previously heard from reports and uncovered strings of codes. In addition, it is touted the Pixel 8a is getting a Tensor G3 chipset that is heading first to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Unfortunately, other changes in specs and features are still unheard at this moment.

Do you prefer the updated looks of the Google Pixel 8a? Would you think this will be applied to the company's future handsets as well? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.