Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Comparing Costs for Your Budget

Two of the major devices currently available on the market are the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you are searching for a new smartphone, take a look at our comparison of these two exceptional Android phones to determine which one you should buy and why.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Key features compared

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Google Pixel 8 Pro Image Review Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro Price $1,199 $999 Display 6.8-inch AMOLED |

3,088 x 1,440 pixels |

120 Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch LTPO OLED |

2,992 x 1,334 pixels |

120 Hz refresh rate SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Google Tensor G3 RAM 8 / 12 GB 12 GB Memory 256 / 512 / 1 TB 128 / 256 / 512 GB OS One UI 5.1 | Android 13

Four Android upgrades

Five years of security updates Android 14

Seven years of system upgrades

Seven years of security updates Camera Main: 200 MP, f/1.7, OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2

Telephoto 1: 10 MP, f/2.4

Telephoto 2: 10 MP, f/4.9 Main: 50 MP, f/1.68

Ultra-wide angle: 48 MP, f/1.95

Telephoto: 48 MP, f/2.8 Front-camera 12 MP, f/2.2 10.5 MP, f/2.2 Battery 5,000 mAh at 45 W 5,050 mAh at 30 W Connectivity eSIM | 5G | LTE | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | UWB | NFC eSIM | 5G | LTE | Wi-Fi 7 | Wi-Fi Direct | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC IP Certification IP68 IP68 Dimensions and weight 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm

233 g 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.8 mm

213 g Offer*

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Design and display

The Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra embody the apex of smartphone design, each with distinctive features catering to their loyal user bases. Google's Pixel 8 Pro introduces a matte glass back resistant to fingerprints and a unified camera bar design, signaling a careful evolution that maintains its high build quality with minor ergonomic adjustments.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro boasts a fingerprint-resistant matte glass back along with a sleek, unified camera bar design. / © nextpit

On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra conserves its predecessor's design to the tee, with its signature S Pen still in place, indicating Samsung's trust in its well-established design.

Both phones boast the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and IP68 certification, mirroring industry standards for durability. Yet, they diverge in their approach to design innovation: the Pixel subtly refines its usability, while the Galaxy remains steadfast, perhaps to a fault for those seeking novelty.

Ultimately, the Pixel nudges toward the new with incremental design changes, whereas the Galaxy reinforces its commitment to a successful formula, prioritizing familiarity over innovation.

The AMOLED QHD+ screen with variable 120 Hz refresh rate on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is flawless and very bright. / © nextpit

The Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro displays exhibit evolutionary rather than revolutionary updates. Samsung's S23 Ultra retains its 6.8-inch AMOLED and QHD+ resolution with a less pronounced curve, catering to a flat-screen preference.

The Pixel 8 Pro, with its 6.7-inch OLED, lowers the resolution slightly from its predecessor but compensates with an impressive peak brightness and a completely flat display, ditching the curves altogether.

Google has abandoned the curved display in favor of a different design for the Pixel 8 Pro. / © nextpit

Both phones employ LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rates up to 120 Hz, ensuring fluid visual performance. Samsung's subtle screen curvature reduction reflects a cautious design iteration, while Google's high-brightness display with a new "Super Actua Display" moniker indicates a focus on visibility and brand differentiation.

Overall, both brands maintain their high standards in display quality while fine-tuning features to enhance user experience subtly.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Interface/OS

The Google Pixel 8 Pro breaks new ground with a promise of seven years of updates, beginning with Android 14, signaling a shift towards longer device longevity. However, not all cutting-edge features, like AI-based photo editing, are available from the get-go.

Conversely, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra, running on the sleek One UI 6 based on Android 14, impresses with smooth animations and practical features like enhanced multitasking and custom routines, though it commits to a shorter span of four Android and five security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's Battery Bypass Function. / © nextpit

In essence, the Pixel 8 Pro's software strategy is about long-term stability and the potential for future enhancements, while the S23 Ultra focuses on providing a polished and user-friendly interface with immediate benefits.

Both smartphones display impressive AI photography capabilities, yet Google distinguishes itself with the promise of prolonged updates, whereas Samsung stands out by providing a dense, feature-laden experience right out of the box.

The temperature sensor performs effectively. / © nextpit

For a more in-depth understanding of the features offered on both devices, explore our guide on Android 14 features. Additionally, for an in-depth look at Samsung's top features, check out our One UI 6 first impressions and our guide to the Galaxy experience.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Performance

The Google Pixel 8 Pro, powered by the Tensor G3 chip, aims for flagship performance but falls short in high-demand gaming, as it cannot match the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in its rival, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Pixel's strengths in AI and security features, courtesy of the Titan M2 chip, do not fully compensate for its performance shortcomings, especially when it comes to future-proofing against more advanced chips with capabilities like ray tracing.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra exhibits a significant performance enhancement thanks to Qualcomm's chipset, achieving excellent thermal management. It smoothly processes even the most demanding graphic-intensive games and maintains a cool temperature during operation, demonstrating its advanced thermal throttling capabilities and strong storage and memory configurations.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

(Tensor G3) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 gen 2) 3DMark Wild Life stress test Worst: 4,356

4,356 Best: 8,492 Worst: 7,386

7,386 Best: 12,278 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test Worst: 1,219

1,219 Best: 2,311 Worst: 2,565

2,565 Best: 3,849 3DMark Solar Bay Stress Test not supported Worst: 4,424

4,424 Best: 5,578 Geekbench 6 Single: 1,756

1,756 Multi: 3,630 Single: 2,066

2,066 Multi: 5,510

To sum up, the S23 Ultra takes the lead in high-performance delivery and efficient thermal control, setting it apart from the Pixel 8 Pro, which despite its potential, does not quite fulfill the expectations of a flagship device.

While both aim for the top, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is evidently the superior choice for individuals who place a premium on optimal performance and gaming excellence.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Camera

The Google Pixel 8 Pro continues to lead with its software-driven camera superior skills, featuring a 50 MP main shooter and two 48 MP lenses for ultra-wide and telephoto shots, excelling in zoom and low-light capabilities.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 50 MP primary camera, complemented by two 48 MP lenses designed for ultra-wide and telephoto photography. / © nextpit

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a hardware punch with a new 200 MP main sensor and a versatile camera system that includes a 12 MP ultra-wide and two 10 MP telephotos, offering impressive detail and dynamic range, especially in daylight and low-light conditions.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features the market's top 200 MP quad-camera module, delivering exceptional versatility and performance. / © nextpit

While the Pixel 8 Pro focuses on computational photography to enhance images, the S23 Ultra relies on its advanced sensor array and versatile lens options to deliver a broad shooting experience. Both excel in their respective niches, with the Pixel providing exceptional post-shot editing and the S23 Ultra offering a multitude of shooting possibilities straight from the camera app.

Nonetheless, in our recent blind test comparing camera quality, the Google Pixel 8 Pro emerged as the top smartphone for photography according to our chosen points-based evaluation method, with the Galaxy S23 following in second position. Yet, when considering the total number of votes received, the rankings shift, propelling the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra into the lead, relegating the Pixel 8 Pro to the runner-up spot.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Photo gallery

Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera | Macro © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera (2x zoom) © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Telephoto camera (30x digital zoom) © nextpit Selfie (0.7x) © nextpit Selfie (1x) © nextpit Selfie (2.9x digital zoom) © nextpit Selfie (0.7x) © nextpit Selfie (1x) © nextpit Selfie (2.9x digital zoom) © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide-angle (0.5x) © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide-angle (0.5x) © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera (3x digital zoom)a © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit Telephoto camera (10x) © nextpit Telephoto camera (30x digital zoom) © nextpit Main camera with night mode (Night Sight) © nextpit Main camera with night mode © nextpit Main camera with night mode © nextpit Main camera with long exposure © nextpit Main camera with night mode © nextpit Selfie camera with night mode © nextpit Selfie camera with night mode © nextpit Selfie camera with night mode © nextpit Selfie camera with night mode © nextpit

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Photo gallery

Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultrawide angle lens © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 10x zoom © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 30x zoom © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 100x zoom © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 10x zoom © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 30x zoom © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 100x zoom © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 10x zoom © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra wide angle lens © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra wide angle lens © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra wide angle lens © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 10x zoom © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 30x zoom © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 100x zoom © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra wide angle lens © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra wide angle lens © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra wide angle lens © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra wide angle lens © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode Off © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom - Night Mode off © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom - Night Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom - Night Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode off © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode off © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode on © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode Off © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom - Night Mode off © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom - Night Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom - Night Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode off © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode Off © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode off © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode Off © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom - Night Mode off © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom - Night Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom - Night Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode off © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode Off © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom - Night Mode off © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom - Night Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Telephoto lens - 3x zoom - Night Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Ultra-wide angle lens - Night Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Nigh Mode © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Portrait Mode 3x © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Portrait Mode 1x © nextpit Caption: Galaxy S23 Ultra - Main lens - Portrait Mode 3x © nextpit Galaxy S23 Ultra - Selfie Lens © nextpit

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Battery life

The Google Pixel 8 Pro nudges its battery capacity slightly over its predecessor to 5,050 mAh, ensuring a full day of average use. It lags behind in charging technology, offering 30W wired and 23W on its Pixel Stand, with standard Qi chargers limited to 12W.

Conversely, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra maintains its 5,000 mAh battery, which outperforms the Pixel with over 13 hours of life in high-demand settings and offers a higher 45W wired charging rate.

Both phones forgo including a charger, citing environmental reasons, and support the flexible USB PD 3.0 standard for compatibility with third-party chargers. While both provide commendable battery life, the S23 Ultra demonstrates a slight edge in endurance, which may tip the scales for users seeking longer use between charges.

In the PCMark battery benchmark, the Galaxy S23 Ultra demonstrated longer battery life. / © nextpit

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price and availability

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the latest flagship from Google, with pricing starting at $999, a bump up from its predecessor's $899 starting price. It comes in three colors: Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain, and has configurations with 12 GB of RAM and options of 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB of non-expandable storage, priced at $999, $1,159, and $1,179 respectively.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been on sale since February 17, 2023, in three variants: 8/256 GB for $1,199.99, 12/512 GB for $1,379.99, and 12 GB/1 TB for $1,619.99.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Conclusion

In the realm of flagship smartphones, the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra present divergent appeals. The Pixel 8 Pro, while praised for its display, build quality, and superlative camera, carries the shadow of a $100 price increase and potentially underwhelming battery charging. The seven-year update promise is ambitious, yet we still have some concerns over Google's capability to deliver on this commitment.

In contrast, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is praised for its significant upgrades. It stands out with better battery life and superior camera capabilities, although its higher price may make it less accessible for some. However, we see the Ultra as a strong long-term option, suggesting that its higher initial cost could be worth it over time, especially when compared to its now less expensive predecessor.

Drawing parallels and pointing out disparities, both devices seem to grapple with premium pricing amidst their advancements. The Pixel 8 Pro’s photographic excellence and build quality are mirrored in the S23 Ultra's versatile camera module and notable performance improvements.

Google may lag with slower charging speeds and a noticeable price increase, while Samsung advances with improved battery efficiency and a processor enhancement that lifts the overall user experience. In the end, the high costs are a contentious point. Although each phone has its compromises, they are both moving towards establishing standards in their own fields for quality and innovation.

In conclusion, your budget will ultimately determine your options.