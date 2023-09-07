Google Pixel 8 Range New Prices May Be Too Much

Hot topics

Authored by: Jade Bryan
The most recent consensus indicates that the Google Pixel 8 series would command higher price stickers. It was even reported that the hike will be a small jump by keeping the same 128 GB variant as the base configuration. Apparently, this could be a different case eventually as it is now believed to have the prices increased by a lot, at least in Europe.

How much could the Google Pixel 8 (Pro) cost

According to the details shared by French outlet Dealabs, the Pixel 8 will be priced significantly higher in the region. The smaller Pixel 8 in its 128 GB configuration is said to start at €799 or an increased by €149 from the €649 price of the Pixel 7. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro with the same storage is retailing for €1099, which is a difference of €200 from the current Pro model.

Getting the next storage options for either model appears to be manageable with the Pixel 8 in 256 GB priced at €859 and the Pixel 8 Pro at €1159. Both values are €60 more compared to the base storage option.

Google Pixel 8 (Pro) price in other markets

With these notes, the pricing in the USA and other regions is expected to be inflated as well. It is safe to say the Pixel 8 will tip at $649 or $50 more expensive. This would be inline with the Pixel 7a (review) being priced for $499 after the $50 hike from its predecessor. As for the Pixel 8 Pro, we might see it cost $999 a pop or a $100 difference from the $899 sticker of the Pixel 7 Pro.

As usual, all of these are still speculation right now and will only be confirmed at the upcoming Made by Google event on October 4. However, Dealabs and the previous source, Yogesh Brar, seem to corroborate of the same forecast, which is the Pixel 8 becoming pricier.

Google Pixel 8 Pro in blue color
Google's Pixel 8 Pro has a revamped camera island and sports a temperature sensor. / © X/u/EZ

At the same time, there are several reasons to support the possible price adjustment. The Pixel 8 line is tipped to feature upgraded OLED screens alongside a better main camera sensor. Additionally, Google's Tensor G3 chipset that should power both handsets is also new and packed with improved CPU and GPU. Plus, the Pixel 8 Pro is said to sport a new temperature sensor at the back, adding cost to the hardware.

However, the sticker hike could also put Google in a tight spot when compared to its competitors. For example, Pixel 8 would be close to the suggested retail price of OnePlus 11 (review) at $699, but still below the Galaxy S23 at $799. But it is the Pixel 8 Pro that might see tougher competition against the likes of the Galaxy S23+ (review) and the upcoming iPhone 15.

Do you think that it would be a mistake for Google to launch the Pixel 8 (Pro) with higher pricing? We'd like to hear your opinion on this matter. 

Source: Dealabs

