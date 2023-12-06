Google's Pixel 8 and Older Pixels Gain New Vital Camera Features

Google's Pixel smartphones are considered some of the best camera phones that you can buy today. But more than the capable hardware, like on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the incredible photos and videos can also be credited to how well polished and versatile the camera app on these devices is. Now, Google has released a major camera update that adds a host of new features to older Pixel phones and Pixel 8 series.

For older Google Pixel phones: Overhauled Camera UI

Google first introduced a revamped camera UI on the Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review), and they're now expanding this to older Pixel phones through the Pixel Camera app version 9.2 which was shared on the unofficial Google News Telegram channel. The new app will be available on the Play Store, but it might take some time before it hits all users.

Pixel Camera version 9.2 adds new UI to older Pixel camera phones / © Telegram/u/Google News

Primarily, the Pixel Camera 9.2 has repositioned several tools such as brightness, shadow, and white balance level on a new shortcut with a carousel layout located at the bottom of the viewfinder. Meanwhile, access to other tools and modes like Night Sight, ratio, and timer is found by swiping up the screen when you're in the camera.

Only for Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Night Sight, Palm Timer and Ultra HDR

Apart from the general changes, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are getting a “Reset all” button. This instantly clears off any camera customizations and adjustments made and brings the entire settings to default.

Another specific additions to the Pixel 8 camera app are the extended Night Sight in Time Lapse videos, options for Palm Timer gesture, and a shortcut for Ultra HDR in the settings. When using Night Sight in Time Lapse, users will have the option to record a 5-minute 1080p video and produce a 10-second time lapse clip. Similarly, a 20-minute recording in 4K resolution can also result in a 10-second video.

Pixel Camera 9.2 adds Night Sight time lapse videos, Ultra HDR, and options to Palm Timer / © Telegram/u/Google News

As for the Palm Timer, it can now be used without presetting a timer, which is unlike before that you are required to select one to use the gesture when taking selfies. At the same time, there will be options to switch on Palm Timer with timers or without for all the time.

Lastly, a toggle button for the Ultra HDR is added in the advanced settings of the Pixel 8 camera. The mode has a verbiage of “Ultra HDR brightens the lightest parts of images and shows more vibrant colors than default HDR+ processing”. It should be noted this is limited to Pixel 8 (Pro) due to hardware and AI constraint on older Pixel camera phones.

Additionally, Google is expected to release a Pixel Feature Drop or the latest quarterly update based on Android 14 OS this December. The major firmware should add more new features and both Pixel Fold (review) and Pixel Tablet (review) would benefit of, too.

Which Pixel device are you rocking? And have you updated to Pixel Camera 9.2? We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this.