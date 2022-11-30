Google Pixel 7a early images show familiar design, edge-to-edge visor

The Pixel 7a is shaping up to be a major upgrade from the Pixel 6a. Following an early retail listing, the first render for Google's next mid-range Android device has been shared indicating that it will greatly share the design with the flagship Pixel 7 (Pro) series.

Prominent leaker OnLeaks delivered a set of official-looking images of the Pixel 7a. Though we can't 100 percent vouch for the authenticity of these materials, the source is well-known to have a solid track record in the past.

Updated exterior of the Google Pixel 7a

Google's Pixel 7a copies a handful of design elements of the standard Pixel 7. Starting at the front, the single-camera cutout and the sizeable black bezels are unchanged. The back side gets notable changes like a metal camera visor that measures edge-to-edge. Furthermore, its dual camera is encircled with an elliptical shape glass.

Google Pixel 7a borrows the design of the Pixel 7 / © OnLeaks/Twitter

Similarly, buttons and port placement are carried over. We can still see the USB-C at the bottom between the two speaker holes. The right side houses a combination of a power key and a volume rocker. It is presumed the display has an integrated on-screen fingerprint scanner.

Pixel 7a color options and camera specs

The device is now sporting a silver frame finish as opposed to the black of its predecessor. Gone is the two-tone colorway too. And according to the outlet, Google will offer the Pixel 7a only in white and charcoal, dropping the sage green color from the lineup.

Previous reports suggested that the Pixel 7a will feature a faster AMOLED display. There is also a rumor of better camera hardware for the upcoming mid-range Pixel shooter. However, it's still unclear if this will eventually bring drastic improvements to the overall image quality.

Google has not provided details on the pricing and release date of the Pixel 7a yet. But it's expected it could arrive earlier than scheduled. What new Pixel features do you look forward to most? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this.