How to take your best selfies with the Pixel 7 (Pro) if you are visually impaired?

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have an interesting Android 13 accessibility feature called Guided Frame. This feature is supposed to help you take better selfies if you're visually impaired, by giving you audio and haptic cues to better frame your photos. NextPit explain how it works and how to activate it.

Guided Frame is a feature built into TalkBack, Android's screen reader that reads interface elements aloud for the visually impaired, among others. So first you need to activate TalkBack, Guided Frame then works automatically as soon as you switch to selfie mode in the photo app of your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. To activate TalkBack:

Go to Settings and then to Accessibility. Tap TalkBack. Turn on the switch labeled Use TalkBack.

You can also activate TalkBack with Google Assistant via the command: "Hey Google, activate TalkBack". This saves you from having to go through the steps listed above.

How to use Google's Guided Frame on your Pixel 7 (Pro)?

As explained above, once TalkBack is activated, the Guided Frame feature is automatic. Simply open the photo app on your Pixel 7 (review) and Pixel 7 Pro (review) and switch to selfie mode. The voice assistant will then give you directions on how to properly place and orient your smartphone. "Place your smartphone slightly lower, to the right". Vibrations accompany the voice instructions.

Once the framing is deemed correct, you will have a voice alert "Ready for selfie" with a countdown from three. And that's it. I've made a video demonstration below to show you how it works. Now, I didn't want to turn a blind eye to this clip because I thought it was potentially inappropriate. And while I thought TalkBack talked a little too much out of turn non-stop, the Guided Frame feature works pretty well.