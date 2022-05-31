Is Google working on a high-end Pixel 7 "Ultra" phone?

While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are yet to be fully unveiled later this year, a fresh report is now out hinting to a mysterious Pixel device with the same display specifications as the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro . This suggests that Google may have another Pixel smartphone up its sleeve.

9to5Google was able to dissect the Android repository and found five interesting code names of Pixel devices. The list includes C10, P10, Felix, Lynx, and G10. Out of the five, one product catches the attention: the G10.

Both the C10 and P10 correspond to the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, respectively. On the other hand, 9to5Google speculates that Felix refers to next year's Pixel 7a, while Lynx is the first foldable Pixel smartphone. That leaves the G10 as the unidentified code name.

Interestingly, there is no probable candidate for the G10 except for the Pixel Tablet. But the display specification of the device contradicts that this is a tablet device. Instead, the G10 appears to have a 6.71-inch panel in QHD+ resolution just like the 6th and 7th generations Pixel Pro – and Google's Tensor chipset.

More premium Pixel 7 Pro Plus model?

There are a few explanations for this mysterious device. It could be a more premium Pixel 7 smartphone in the form of "Plus" or "Ultra" model with extra camera capabilities or added hardware features such as the stylus support we're expecting on the Pixel Tablet. Potentially, the G10 may also end up as a test unit that may never see an actual product launch.

Do you think Google should consider bringing a more premium Pixel device onto the table? Hit us up in the comment section.