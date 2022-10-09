Google intros cough and snore detection feature with the Pixel 7 series

Google is making it possible to track your sleep without wearing a smartwatch or health tracker. Along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro announcement, Google also presented a slew of software features exclusive to the duo. One of the interesting entries was Cough and Snore detection which taps the new Tensor G2 chip with improved machine learning.

The Cough and Snore Detection has a similar concept to the Sleep Sensing of Nest Hub 2 or Amazon's new Halo Rise sleep tracker. However, the feature entirely relies on microphones in the Pixel 7 (Pro) to record coughs and snores when you sleep instead of using low-energy ambient motion sensor.

The results are integrated within the daily bedtime summary of the Digital Wellbeing app. Users can know exactly the coughing times as well as the duration of snores in hours and minutes, which are laid out a separate timeline. Furthermore, the feature should be activated first and requires users to set the bedtime schedule on the app.

Google's Pixel 7 Pro comes with Cough and Snore Detection available on the Digital Wellbeing app / © Google / Twitter/u/Mishaal

It's unclear if Google will improve the app with automatic sleep detection. But that is something we're looking forward to, especially with the AI capabilities of Pixel devices getting smarter. Besides the standard wellness features, the Digital Wellbeing app also adds parental controls.

In terms of privacy, Google says that the process happens within the device and the data is not sent into the cloud or external servers. Google has not confirmed if the feature is entirely exclusive with the Pixel 7 series or any device that is equipped with Tensor G2.

What are your thoughts on smartphones having smart features to improve health and fitness tracking? Do you think they will become reliable as a smartwatch? Let us hear your answers.