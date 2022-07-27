Google Pixel 7 could receive a significant camera upgrade this year

Google's upcoming Pixel 7 series has been initially announced, however, most of the specs remain a mystery—including the camera setup. A new report is now alleging the type of sensors this duo will feature. The company could retain most of the camera specs particularly for the vanilla Pixel 7 getting a surprise selfie upgrade this year.

Google would be switching to Samsung-made sensors in 2022 except for the ultrawide module according to a developer who shared his findings on Twitter. Both the Pixel 7 pair will sport a Samsung GN1 50MP main snapper paired with a Sony IMX381 ultrawide. The pro model will get an extra telephoto courtesy of Samsung, which replaces the IMX586 of the current Pixel 6 Pro.

As for regards to the front-facing camera, Google will be utilizing the Samsung 3J1 sensor this time. The said shooter will still boast 11MP count as the present IMX663. More importantly, it will also feature dual pixel autofocus technology as well as 4K video recording capabilities found on the Pixel 6 Pro. Additionally, it means the Pixel 7 will get the much-needed selfie improvement after coming from the 8MP selfie sensor and 1080p video of Pixel 6.

There is still no confirmation if Google will finally make face unlock generic to its Pixel devices later this year. The feature has been anticipated for some time now but is still missing even on Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel Tablet / © Google

Pixel Tablet camera

On the other hand, the leaker has also shared a few details on the Pixel Tablet's camera. It is now expected that Pixel Tablet will come with an 8MP selfie camera which is the same on its back. It is safe to say that next year's tablet of Google is designed to be affordable as suggested from the teaser materials published during Google I/O 2022 event.

