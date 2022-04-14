The chances of Google Pixel 6a being announced in more countries in 2022 are high

The Google Pixel 6a is perhaps the most anticipated model in the Pixel A series. That's because it should bring Google's own processor to the mid-range smartphone category. And the excitement over the device has just increased now that Federal Communications Commission (FCC) tests indicate that the variant may be marketed in more countries by 2022.

TL;DR

FCC tests show at least four different model numbers.

The phones are basically identical, but one has 5G mmW and the others are sub-6 5G only, which can be translated into possible greater international support.

Considering the release history of the Pixel A series, the chances of the new model being announced during Google I/O 2022 are high.

Considering that the Pixel 5a model was only sold in the US and Japan last year, the speculation about what we can expect from the series this year gained another chapter this week. With the release of the FCC test report, Google product experts are betting on the return of the series in at least 13 countries by 2022. Which means the return of the A-series to Europe!

According to the folks at Droid-Life, who have reviewed the FCC documents, there will be at least four different model numbers for the Pixel 6a: GX7AS, GB17L, G1AZG, and GB62Z. The phones are essentially identical, but one has 5G mmW and the others are sub-6 5G only. Because of this, the Pixel 6a could land at several major carriers with more international support according to Ron Amadeo, Google product specialist at Ars Technica. That and, of course, the fact that Google can get around the component shortage that still plagues the mobile industry.

Amadeo is also betting on the series launching during the Google Developer Conference in May, Google I/O 2022. Considering that FCC tests are released about a month or two before the official launch of the latest Pixel A models, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the official announcement of the Pixel 6a during the Google I/O keynote on May 11. Here are some facts around the release date topic:

The Pixel 3a was listed at the FCC in February and launched at Google I/O in May.

The Pixel 4a hit the FCC in June 2020 and was also released in August.

The Pixel 5a was listed at the FCC in July 2021 and launched in August.

The Pixel 6a was spotted at FCC in April 2022 and could be released in May 2022?

So far, we know that the Pixel 6a might be announced with a 6.2-inch OLED display, with the Tensor SoC, 5000 mAh battery, and a 12MP shooter at the back.

Remembering that these are all still rumors, however, the chances of seeing the Google Pixel 6a being marketed in different countries seem great. So, maybe in 2022 we won't have to create a new petition here on the channel for Google's most affordable model to be sold outside the US and Japan.