Hot topics

You Can Now Make Your Images Pop with Google Photos' Ultra HDR

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Português / Français

Ultra HDR, a new image format developed by Google, brought a wider range of light and colors to photos with Android 14. However, its availability has been limited to mostly flagship and high-end devices. It now appears that Google will expand its reach by offering Ultra HDR conversion within Google Photos.

Apart from displaying higher contrast and more vibrant colors than standard HDR, Ultra HDR also offers advantages such as backward compatibility and typically smaller file sizes. These benefits make Ultra HDR a useful format for both capturing and viewing on supported displays. However, creating Ultra HDR images has been restricted to select camera phones with specific HDR imaging hardware.

Ultra HDR Conversion in Google Photos

Google is addressing this limitation by adding an Ultra HDR feature to Google Photos, which will convert normal HDR and non-HDR images to the Ultra HDR format.

The initial discovery of this feature was last year, with hints found in early code. Now, it appears that Google is rolling out the feature publicly via a server-side update. User @greyishere on Assemble Debug's Telegram channel (via Android Authority) reported that the Ultra HDR feature is live in Google Photos version 7.24.0.747539053.

A smartphone displaying photo details with settings and effects options.
Ultra HDR-converted images show a label on their EXIF file. / © Github/u/AssembleDebug

The button for this new feature is located in the Adjust tab when editing an image in Google Photos. It is expected to replace the current HDR effect once fully released. Once an Ultra HDR effect is applied, the change is also reflected in the image's EXIF data, which will add an "Ultra HDR" label to the resolution and aspect ratio details.

On supported smartphone displays and computer monitors, the difference between a non-Ultra HDR image and an Ultra HDR converted image can be noticeable. Otherwise, you may need to check the EXIF data to confirm if an image is in Ultra HDR format.

The addition of the Ultra HDR conversion feature in Google Photos resolves a major limitation of the new image format. Of course, a supported display will still be required to fully enjoy Ultra HDR images.

Currently, the availability of Ultra HDR conversion is limited to very few users and select models. We anticipate that Google will continue its rollout in the coming days or weeks.

Does your smartphone support Ultra HDR format viewing or capturing? Share your experiences with Ultra HDR in the comments.

Via: Android Authority Source: Github/u/AssembleDebug

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing