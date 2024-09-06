Not only Google Photos is enjoyed because of its integrated editing tools or seamless syncing support, but its efficient search function is also a reason why it's a favorite photo application. Google announced that it is further improving the search capabilities of the app along with the preview of the Gemini-enabled Ask Photos feature in the app.

Use a combination of keywords when searching in Google Photos

Google Photos pioneered the feature to categorize search actions based on names, pets, places, and other subjects and simple keywords, which helps narrow down the search results. Now, the internet search giant is rolling out a new version of Google Photos that will enhance the search feature using descriptive queries.

With descriptive search, users can use a combination of a subject's name and an activity or event when typing in the search bar. For example, you can input "Emma painting in the backyard" or "Alice and me laughing" as given examples by Google. Additionally, you can also utilize activities or sports while imposing locations.

You can perform "descriptive" search queries in Google Photos compared to a single keyword/subject before. / © nextpit

The ability to sort the search results by relevance and date is also available on top of the built-in zooming tool when viewing photos.

Google said it has started shipping the improved Google Photos on Android and iOS with support for English while other languages should be added in the future.

AI-powered Ask Photos tool for 'not too private' users

If you're not too concerned about Google getting access to your searches and want to try out more powerful ways to search inside your photo gallery, the company is finally previewing the Ask Photos tool that was first previewed at I/O 2024.

Ask Photos is tapping the Gemini model to analyze your photos and videos and perform more specific queries like your favorite food from a certain trip and highlights or best pictures from an event through the Gemini chatbot shortcut in your Photos.

You can even get text summaries with photos and videos that can be pulled from a shared album presented in a conversational format similar to the Gemini chat.

Google Photos opens testing to the Gemini-powered Ask Photos feature where it / © nextpit

Regarding data management and privacy, Google said that data like searches or interests seen in photos and videos pulled from a query will not be used in personalized and targeted ads. Even so, it said that they may use the pool of queries for reviews, but only if the user has disconnected from its account.

Ask Photos is available for Android users in the US as an early access feature through Google Labs where they need first to sign up and join the waitlist. It's unknown when Google will roll out the AI feature to a wider number of public users.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8

Are you using Google Photos on your Android or iPhone device? What are your thoughts about these new features? We want to hear your answers in the comment section.