Google continues to enhance Android with tools that fight spam and scams, especially within its default messaging app. With the latest update, Google Messages is gaining a more streamlined Unsubscribe feature, giving users better control over broadcast ads and unwanted messages.

From “Stop” to “Unsubscribe”: A More Refined Tool

Last year, Google was spotted testing a “Stop” button in the Messages app to help users quickly opt out of promotional or unwanted texts. Now, the feature has evolved into a more advanced version, Unsubscribe/Subscribe, which is rolling out as part of the Messages Beta program.

The feature appears as a highlighted “Unsubscribe” action below a message or conversation. Tapping this brings up a pop-up sheet that explains a “STOP” reply will be sent to the sender—following the standard method for unsubscribing from marketing texts.

Users can provide a reason when unsubscribing, and have the option to report spam. The existing Block & report spam option remains available in the chat menu.

In addition to opting out, users are asked to select a reason for unsubscribing. According to Google, this information is shared with businesses to help them understand user behavior. There's also an option to mark the message as spam, which can report the sender if selected.

For users who change their minds, an optional “Subscribe” button replaces the unsubscribe option, allowing them to resume receiving messages from that sender. Meanwhile, the classic Block and Report feature remains available, accessible from the three-dot menu in any chat.

According to Google’s developer site (via Android Authority), the unsubscribe function works with RCS Business Messages (RBM) in several countries, including the USA, Germany, France, India, and the UK. It also supports A2P SMS/MMS in the U.S., covering both shortcodes and alphanumeric senders.

Currently, the feature is in gradual rollout, so it might not be visible to all users yet. Meanwhile, the backend tools that let businesses manage opt-outs are also being deployed.

A Trend in Anti-Spam Tools

Google isn’t alone in the push against spam. WhatsApp introduced a similar unsubscribe feature last year, giving users more control over business messages and promotions.

It's worth noting that Google Messages also includes scam detection, which can flag suspicious messages containing malicious links or scam-like patterns. The new Unsubscribe button complements this by targeting legitimate marketing messages that users may no longer want to receive.

Would you find these anti-spam tools in Google Messages helpful? What other improvements would you like to see? Please let us know in the comments.