Google AR Glasses with Micro LED Still A Possibility

Recent developments surrounding Google's next-gen AR wearable device have been one thrilling roller coaster ride. It was reported that Google canceled its plans to launch a pair of smart glasses under Project Iris. However, a new job listing suggested the company may still have interest in developing its augmented reality glasses, which will even come equipped with an advanced micro-LED panel.

At the end of June, Business Insider cited insider sources that Google performed a significant restructuring of its AR roadmap, which involved abandoning the successor to Google Glass. It also said the Internet search giant has diverted much of its effort into creating AR/VR software platforms instead, where equipment manufacturers like Samsung would utilize something similar based on the current state of Android.

However, this might not be the whole scenario as Google could still have plans to develope and introduce its next standalone augmented reality glasses based on the job vacancy posting spotted by nextpit.

Google's Job Posting related to augmented reality wearable with micro LED displays
Google's job posting hinted that the company is working on augmented reality glasses that could be equipped with micro LED technology. / © nextpit

Interestingly, the listing described that Google is specifically looking for a test device engineer with a background in optoelectronics and augmented reality. In addition, the qualifications listed tasks that include developing and improving the capabilities of micro-LED panels in numerous applications.

After all, the move could be an indication of the company's ongoing initiative to incorporate the aforementioned display technology for its unannounced glasses and head-mounted displays. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when these products could materialize and whether they will be ultimately available for consumers.

Google Glass smart AR translation live
Google unveiled the live transcribing feature on a Google Glass Enterprise prototype smart glasses, which are now believed to be canceled. / © Google

This bit of news is not totally surprising at all given prominent brands such as Apple are also banking on the advanced panel with the Watch Ultra 2024 which was rumored to be equipped with a micro-LED display, among several other devices planned by the iPhone manufacturer. Compared to existing LED technology, screens made from micro-LED offer exceptional image quality and higher brightness. These panels take up less space as well and have higher power efficiency.

Do you think it is still logical for Google to launch its AR glasses? Do you consider that they are better off making AR/VR operating systems? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Via: Business Insider Source: Google / Indeed, Jobbio

