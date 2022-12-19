Google now lets you fix the cameras and batteries of Pixel 7 (Pro)

Google announced its self-repair program earlier this year covering most Pixel models and even some Nexus smartphones . This week, the search giant is expanding it to support the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro . So, if your latest device gets a broken part or two, you're in luck fixing it.

Unlike Apple where you'll need to order direct from their self-service store. Google is fully partnering with iFixit. All genuine parts and DIY guides are provided by iFixit and with options to only purchase the needed component or with a tool kit. At the same time, repairing the Pixel 7 (Pro) doesn't require bulky apparatuses compared to the iPhone program.

How much does it cost to replace or fix the Pixel 7 display or battery

The most expensive parts listed are the screens or front glass digitizers which start at $130 for the non-pro and $200 for the Pixel 7 Pro. Users can also fix the camera modules in case of malfunction or damage. Depending on which sensor, the cheapest is the ultrawide one, which costs $43 for the smaller Pixel. Similarly, batteries are sold by iFixit for $43 on both models.

Google Pixel 7 Pro's replacement battery sold by iFixit / © iFixit

Currently, these can now be ordered for users in the USA. It's unclear when the Pixel 7 DIY kits and parts will become available in other regions. In the meantime, parts for the Pixel 6a and older models are also available in other countries like France, Canada, Germany, the UK, and Australia.

Apart from Google and Apple, Samsung runs a similar self-repair program too. The South Korean firm is rumored to add support for wearables such as repairing the Galaxy smartwatches and headphones, but they haven't announced the date on when it will be launched.

More names are expected to follow considering the new legislation established in the EU forcing companies to make their hardware easy to repair and upgradeable. Likewise, we want to know which smartphone components do you wish Google should add?