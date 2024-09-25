Hot topics

Google Earth's New Feature Will Let You Travel Back in Time

Samsung Galaxy A55 with Google Earth
© nextpit
Google Earth's timelapse tool is one of the ways we can go back in time and peak at the old looks of places. However, this has been limited to a few decades of records and places. Now, Google is adding new historical imagery on Earth, letting users explore locations beyond the short span initially offered. Courtesy of AI, there are also new useful upgrades to Google Maps.

Dial back the time in Google Earth

Similar to the timelapse that debuted last year, the new historical imagery will present visualized changes of a place, including showing evolving structures and landscapes covered in a period. However, its major difference is that it will offer a library with far older aerial and satellite imagery that will date back 80 years ago.

Google Earth's historical imagery feature
Google Earh's historical imagery showing new and old (1938) San Francisco / © Google

Many major cities and locations are supported by historical imagery. For example, looking at San Francisco will take you back to 1938 where a black and white aerial shot depicts how the harbor and neighboring blocks of the city have changed after several decades. There will be also images for cities like London, Berlin, and Warsaw.

The company said historical imagery is helpful in understanding the transformation of places in regard to human activity and the effects of climate change over time. At the same time, it plans to support custom map creation and collaboration through a new interface in Google Earth.

Sharper images and fewer distractions in Google Maps and Earth

Because the existence of AI in many Google apps and services is not enough, Google is also taking advantage of new AI models to improve satellite imagery quality in Maps and Earth. This will be done by using the models to enhance photo details and colors and remove clouds and haze for better clarity, among others.

Street View, a popular feature in Google Maps and Earth, is also getting a big update. Google plans to expand Street View to almost 80 new countries. Additionally, it will also roll out updated Street View images to existing countries soon.

Both historical images in the Earth app and the AI-improved images are already shipping this week to web and mobile versions of these apps. Meanwhile, the definite timeline for Street View expansion was not specified, but it should be coming soon.

Have you been exploring places with Google Earth or Maps in your device? What are your thoughts on these new features? We're eager to hear your answers.

Source: Google

