New Pixel Update Makes Pixel 8 Pro and Older Pixels a Lot Better

Google has just released its December Pixel Feature Drop, which is the last quarterly software update for this year. The Pixel 8 Pro (review) is getting the most features, including Google's new generative AI tool for mobile called Gemini Nano. There are also essential enhancements to other Pixel form factors like the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet. Here's what's new with the latest Pixel update.

Pixel 8 Pro: Gemini Nano, Summarize, Video Boost

Google continues to distinguish the Pixel 8 Pro away from Pixel 8 and older Pixel phone models by activating many new features that were first promised when the device was launched. But there are also surprising additions, such as Gemini Nano. The latter is part of Google's multimodal LLM (Large Language Model) designed for smartphones. Plus, it upgrades Bard on Pixel 8 Pro and enables on-device processing.

Summarize in the Recorder app is one of the capabilities of Gemini Nano. This summarizes all recordings like interviews and presentations into a shorter and list format. More importantly, it doesn't require an internet connection, as you can generate summaries right on the device.

Pixel 8 Pro takes advantage of the new Smart Reply in Gboard, too, which now uses Gemini to come up with smarter suggestions in messages. Currently, it is available as a developer preview and supports WhatsApp.

In the camera department, Video Boost finally arrives on the Pixel 8 Pro through the December Pixel Drop. It leverages on the Tensor G3 SoC and Google's computational imaging model via cloud to level up dynamic range, colors, stabilization, and other video parameters. This works with Night Sight Video as well, where noise is reduced and brightens the overall video.

Google's Pixel 8 Pro video boost sample / © Google

And with the Pixel Camera version 9.2, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 get time-lapse recording in Night Sight Video. You can turn a 10-min full HD or a 20-minute 4K video into a 10-second clip.

New features for more Pixel devices

Beyond the Pixel 8 Pro, Google is also improving the cameras on many Pixel devices, including the Pixel Fold (review) and Pixel Tablet (review), through several software enhancements.

Smarter cameras with Portrait shots, Photo Unblur, Clean scanner

More specifically, Portrait shots and Photo Unblur in Google Photos app are improved with the help of AI. Google says that portrait photos have more balance lighting and suppress the amount of extra shadows, while Unblur is now better at detecting and sharpening pets in photos. Both are available on the Pixel 6 series, newer Pixel phones, Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

Google's new Clean feature / © Google

At the same time, Google is introducing a Clean feature to the Pixel 5a and newer Pixel models. This lets you remove stains or dirt from document images before converting them to scanned copies.

Specific to Pixel Fold is Dual Screen Preview that uses the cover screen when taking pictures using the rear cameras of the foldable device. It's a similar concept that is present on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 through Flex Mode.

Google's Pixel Fold new Dual Screen View / © Google

Turn your Pixel into a laptop or computer webcam

First introduced by Apple on iPhones and Apple TV via Continuity Camera, Google is bringing the support to turn Pixel devices into an external web camera on laptops and desktops during video calls. Google's Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 6, and newer phone models are compatible with this and requires a USB Video Class cable.

Pixel Tablet and Pixel Watch

As for the Pixel Tablet, it is receiving spatial audio support with Pixel Buds Pro. Additionally, Clear Calling is now available to the slab, which uses Google AI to reduce background noise and boost vocals when calling through a Wi-Fi connection.

Moreover, Google is activating Watch Unlock feature with the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 (review). This means you can unlock your connected Pixel phone from your Pixel Watch without the need to use a fingerprint or face unlock biometric on the handset.

Lastly, Call Screen is coming to Pixel Watch as well. And with the screener, you will be able to tell who is calling and why even before you answer the call.

Other additions with the update

There are other minor customization changes in tow with this update. For instance, a new widget can now combine the weather and clock, which can be placed on the home screen. Meanwhile, your Bedtime modes and DND alerts should sync better with the original Pixel Watch. Similar to the Samsung's Maintenance mode, Google is rolling out its Repair mode to Pixel.

What are your favorite new Pixel features from this December Pixel Feature Drop? We look forward to hearing your answers in the comments.