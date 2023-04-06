Google to Enable Android Phone Apps Streaming and Control on Chomebooks

Google is finally enabling Android apps streaming on Chromebooks through the latest Cross-Devices Services app which is now live for some users. The feature was first announced last year and is now added to the existing cross-platform capabilities of the service.

The app allows users to share or manage tasks from an Android device and seamlessly continue your work on a Chromebook. For instance, you can send instant messages to intended recipients of your Pixel phone using your Chromebook. It can be done remotely or locally within the same network.

How do you activate and use Android apps streaming on a Chromebook

Although in beta status, it is possible to activate it with a compatible hardware setup as tested by developer Mishaal Rahman who also spotted the change. He was able to stream Twitter from the Pixel 6 Pro running on Android 13 and successfully posted tweets on his Chromebook.

Apart from Google's Pixel handsets, compatible Android devices include the Xiaomi 12T, Oppo Find N2 Flip (review), Asus Zenfone 9, and Nothing Phone 1 (review), among others. Updating to the latest version 1.0.285.1 of the app is required as well.

Google Cross-Device Service app / © Google

It added that you should switch on the option from your Chromebook on the Phone Hub settings. But the most important criteria are that your account is supported by the opt-in feature, which is only controlled by Google at the moment. So, there is no way to tell if you got the access unless manually checking and testing the service.

Google is yet to publish some release notes on what would be the scope and limits of the streaming functionality. But further testing confirmed that you're allowed to run multiple apps, make free-form windows, and tap the microphones of your laptop on top of the basic viewing of your recent apps. Nonetheless, the new feature seems to drastically improve the entire experience of the app.

The search giant is scheduled to announce Android 14 next month. It is possible they could give highlights about the updated Cross-Devices Services or rollout the definitive version. The new operating system is tipped to arrive with optimized performance and improved usability, like turning your Android phone into a webcam for laptops and Chromebooks.

Which changes and features do you look forward from seeing most on Google's next OS? Share to us your thoughts in the comment section.