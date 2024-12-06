Hot topics

PDF on Browser: Chrome for Android Rolls Out Built-in PDF Viewer

Google Chrome for Android PDF viewer highlighter
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Google Chrome is the most popular browser on Android, yet it has long lacked a native PDF viewer, which is a surprising omission for such a widely used browser. Recent developments suggest Google is close to addressing this shortcoming, with support for native PDF viewing now appearing for some users in test builds of Chrome.

Currently, when users open a PDF file in Chrome, they are redirected to apps like Google Drive or Files by Google. Alternatively, they can use third-party apps. Despite Chrome’s dominance and integration into Google’s ecosystem, the lack of built-in PDF functionality has been puzzling.

Earlier this year, Google introduced an experimental feature via a flag for a PDF inline viewer. However, the flag didn’t work even when enabled. In November, another related flag emerged, signaling further progress.

How to Enable the Experimental PDF Reader Feature on Chrome on Android

According to a recent report (via Android Authority), the inline PDF support has started working for select users. However, the feature is limited to testers and requires the latest Chrome build to work.

To activate it, users must enable two experimental Chrome flags: “Open PDF Inline on Android” and Open PDF Inline on Android pre-V.” These can be accessed by typing chrome://flags into the address bar and manually searching for the relevant options. Even with these flags enabled, users still need to download the PDF file before opening it in Chrome.

  1. Launch the Google Chrome app on your Android device.
  2. Type chrome://flags into the address bar and press Enter.
  3. Manually search for the two flags: Open PDF Inline on Android and Open PDF Inline on Android pre-V.
  4. Tap the drop-down menu next to each flag and select Enabled.
  5. Tap the Relaunch button at the bottom to restart Chrome and apply the changes.

What are the Features of Chrome's Native PDF Reader?

The native PDF reader in Chrome offers basic functionality, such as text or keyword searching, text annotation, and undoing highlights using dedicated buttons.

This PDF feature is powered by the same built-in PDF framework found in Android 15, potentially allowing other apps to leverage it. In addition, compatibility with older Android versions is supported via Google Play system updates.

As of now, there is no official timeline for when this feature will roll out to all Chrome users. However, given how the flags are already operational for some testers, it may not be too long before a full release occurs.

Which app do you use currently to open or view PDF files on your Android device? Let us know your preferred app in the comments!

Via: Android Authority Source: Leopeva64 on X

