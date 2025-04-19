The phasing out of Google Assistant has been anticipated since Google announced its transition to Gemini. Now, it appears this shift will also affect Fitbit devices , which run on Fitbit OS. The company has begun notifying users that it is discontinuing Google Assistant support on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers , with Amazon Alexa confirmed as the remaining voice assistant.

Google introduced Google Assistant to the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 in 2020. The digital assistant received some enhancements during its time on Fitbit wearables. However, as Google continues to phase out certain Fitbit elements and integrate its own services, Google Assistant is following suit, with the company confirming its indefinite removal.

This was initially announced on Fitbit's community forum in late March, followed by users receiving emails about Google Assistant's impending removal from Fitbit devices. This week, the move has become more apparent as more users have received notifications, even on their Fitbit wearables, highlighting that Google Assistant will cease to function in the coming weeks.

Over the next few weeks we will be progressively phasing out Google Assistant on your Fitbit device. You can learn more about this process here. This change means that Google Assistant voice control for activities will soon no longer be available on your Fitbit device. We understand that changes can be disruptive, and we value your feedback. We remain committed to continuously improving your Fitbit app and developing exciting new features.

This development was also foreshadowed when Google didn't include Google Assistant in the newer Sense 2 (review) and Versa 4 (review) smartwatches, although they attempted to compensate by integrating Google apps like YouTube Music.

What's the alternative to Google Assistant on Fitbit?

Once Google Assistant is removed, Google states that users can continue to utilize Amazon Alexa on their Fitbit devices. This assistant is available in many countries and supports major languages. To use Amazon Alexa, users will need to set it up first.

Feature-wise, Alexa supports several assistant functions similar to Google Assistant, including music control, reading notifications, and basic smart home controls, among others.

Currently, Google remains vague about the possibility of Gemini replacing Google Assistant on Fitbit devices. While these Fitbit wearables operate on Fitbit OS, there's a slim chance Google might find a way to port Gemini, given that Google Assistant previously functioned on the platform. Of course, only time will tell.

Do you believe Google's latest move hints at a potential discontinuation of Fitbit devices altogether, in addition to removing Google Assistant? We'd like to hear your opinions in the comments.