AI is not only taking over your mobile experience—brands like Google and OpenAI are integrating more AI-powered features into the web. Now, Google is introducing a new experimental feature called Ask for Me via its Search Labs channel, designed to perform automated AI calls on users' behalf to check availability or make appointments.

Start an AI Call and Receive a Summary of Results

Ask for Me is a built-in feature within Google Search, functioning like an AI agent that helps users contact businesses when searching for specific nearby services, such as "nail salon nearby."

This tool, which runs on the Duplex technology which is the same that powers Maps and Search, can help users gather information or manage services more efficiently, saving time. It also benefits disabled users, making it likely to be promoted as an accessibility feature once officially rolled out.

Initially, Ask for Me will support nail salons and auto service centers, but it is expected to expand to more services. The feature will be available on both desktop and mobile.

Google Search's Ask for Me experimental feature lets you find and call businesses on your behalf. / © Google

The tool appears as a card with a button inside the search results. When users tap on it, they must fill in specific details before a call is placed. For example, when booking a salon appointment, users must provide details such as the type of service—pedicure or manicure—along with their preferred date. Additionally, they can specify finishes and styles, such as basic, acrylic, nail art, nail polish, or French tips, among others.

Ask for Me also applies to car servicing. Users can specify the type of service needed, such as periodic maintenance, oil change, tire rotation, or wheel alignment. The system will then prompt them to provide further details, including the car model, year, and mileage, to complete the AI call setup.

Once all the necessary details are entered, an AI call is made through the user's paired handset. Within 30 minutes, users receive a summarized response via message or email, including pricing and availability.

‘Ask for Me’ Labels AI Calls to Keep Interactions Transparent

Google confirms that calls made using Ask for Me will be clearly labeled as AI-generated, ensuring businesses are aware they are interacting with AI rather than a human, despite the use of natural-sounding voices.

While Google's goal is to enhance user experience and efficiency in Search, it remains uncertain how the company will address potential concerns or stigma surrounding AI-driven customer interactions. Only time will tell how businesses will adapt to this technology.

Earlier this month, OpenAI introduced a similar experimental AI agent, Operator, for Pro users in the U.S. However, OpenAI’s tool focuses on automating repetitive online tasks such as filling out forms, making bookings, and ordering groceries.

That said, while Google's "Ask for Me" promises convenience, its real-world effectiveness remains uncertain. Businesses may be hesitant to engage with AI-generated calls, especially small service providers who rely on personal interactions. AI's ability to interpret nuanced requests, handle follow-up questions, or navigate unpredictable human responses is still a work in progress.

Additionally, concerns around miscommunication, limited service availability, and privacy could hinder its adoption. While it might streamline simple bookings, the question remains—will this AI truly save time, or will it create new frustrations for both users and businesses?

In any case, if you're in the U.S., you can sign up for Search Labs and opt into the feature.