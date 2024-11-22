Hot topics

Easy Phone Switching: Google's Data Transfer Tool Goes Mainstream

Over the years, Google has significantly enhanced the Android Switch feature, adding functions to make data transfer between devices more seamless—even supporting transfers from iPhones to Android devices. With the Pixel 9, Google has taken this functionality to the next level by allowing users to transfer data even after the initial setup process. Now, this convenient feature is headed to more Android devices.

With the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (XL), Google introduced a post-copy feature to Android Switch. This update allows users to explore their new device immediately after the initial setup while deferring the transfer of larger data chunks later. The flexibility to manage which files and media to migrate from an old device makes the process more convenient and tailored to user needs.

Google announced this post-copy data feature will begin rolling out to additional Pixel smartphones and other Android devices in 2025.

How does the Post-Copy Data Work on the Pixel

The post-copy feature integrates directly into the settings menu after the initial migration process. On the Pixel 9, it is labeled as “Back up or copy data,” presenting two main options: “Back up data” and “Copy data.” The backup function creates a recoverable point that can later be restored on another device. The copy data option is where the post-copy functionality comes into play, allowing users to continue transferring data after the initial setup.

Two smartphone screens displaying data transfer options from another device.
Pixel 9's post-copy data feature in Android Switch is set to expand to more Android devices in 2025. / © Google

To use the post-copy feature, users generate a QR code that must be scanned on the old device. Once connected, the feature provides two options: express transfer or manual customization. The express option quickly copies data not already stored in a Google account, while the manual option lets users select specific apps, media, and device settings to transfer.

Both methods rely on Wi-Fi connectivity, although it remains unclear if Google will introduce support for wired transfers in the future, which is a feature that is already available in the existing Android Switch.

Ditch Sign-ins When Switching to a New Device

In addition to introducing new features, Google has also improved the speed of Android Switch. The company claims that transferring data from an iPhone to an Android device over a wired connection is now 40% faster, making the process much more efficient.

Another related feature in development is Restore Credential, which allows app developers to save passkeys and sign-in credentials for apps and services. When implemented, users will no longer need to manually sign in when switching or restoring data to a new Android device. While details about Restore Credential are limited, it is expected to debut on Google Pixel devices before rolling out to other Android models.

Have you used Android Switch before? How was your experience? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: Google

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

