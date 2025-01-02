Beyond the customizations available in One UI, Samsung extends its customization options through the Good Lock app, exclusively for Galaxy devices. However, the app has long been limited to select regions. With the upcoming One UI 7 which is based on Android 15 , Samsung plans to expand Good Lock’s availability to more countries and introduce it to the Google Play Store.

Samsung's Good Lock app is tailored for users seeking advanced customization options on their Galaxy devices. It allows deep modifications to elements like the home screen, lock screen, and keyboard. The app also supports third-party applications, such as enabling functionality on the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s (review) cover screen.

Currently, Good Lock is only accessible in specific countries and must be downloaded via Samsung's Galaxy Store. This restriction has been a major drawback for users outside the supported regions. However, this will change with the release of One UI 7.

In a recent post on the Samsung Community forum, a developer from the Good Lock team confirmed the app will be rolled out globally with One UI 7. Additionally, Good Lock will be available on the Google Play Store, in addition to the Galaxy Store.

Last year, an early-access version of Good Lock briefly appeared on the Play Store but was removed later. With its confirmed global availability, Samsung is poised to bring the app to a broader audience, giving more users access to its extensive customization features.

What’s New in Good Lock in 2025?

Samsung isn’t stopping at expanding the availability of Good Lock. The company also plans to introduce additional Good Lock tools and apps with One UI 7. These updates will follow more than a dozen apps already included in One UI 7 Beta.

Furthermore, Good Lock is expected to receive a visual makeover, including refreshed shortcuts, an updated layout, and a modernized UI. Improvements to the search function and filters are also in the works, along with enhancements to individual Good Lock modules.

While Samsung has not officially announced a release date for One UI 7, it is widely speculated the timeline will be revealed during the Galaxy Unpacked event later this month, coinciding with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series.

Have you tried Good Lock on your Galaxy smartphone yet? We’d love to hear your favorite customization tips in the comments!