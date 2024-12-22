With almost everyone owning a smartphone, digital gifting has become easier than ever. With the holidays upon us, you might be thinking about gifting an app, e-book, or game to a family member or friend. Read on to learn how to give apps as presents on iPhone and Android devices.

Gifting apps depend on the recipient's device. iPhone users can send apps directly through the App Store, while Android users have options like Google Play gift cards, Family Library sharing, or a Google Play Pass subscription.

How to Gift an App to an iPhone User

If you have an iPhone, sending an app to another iPhone or iPad user is simple. The recipient must have an Apple or iCloud account to redeem the App Store app or game. Follow the guide on how to gift an app for iPhone users on the App Store.

Steps to Gift an App from an iPhone:

Open the App Store app on your iPhone. Search for the app you want to gift. Tap the Share button and select Gift App. Enter the recipient's email address where the redeemable link will be sent. Tap Next, select a theme, and confirm your gift. Tap Buy, enter your credentials, and complete the purchase.

Browse the app or game you want to gift then tap the share button. © nextpit Tap on Gift App. © nextpit Fill the email address to where the app will be sent. © nextpit Select a theme of the gift card. © nextpit Tap the Buy button to continue. © nextpit Enter your Apple ID password to purchase and continue the gift process. © nextpit

How to Redeem a Gifted App on iPhone:

Open the email containing the gifted app link. Tap Redeem. Sign in with your Apple ID if prompted. Download the app to your iPhone or iPad.

How to Gift Apps to an Android User

Unlike iPhones, Android devices don’t support direct app gifting. However, you can still send digital or physical Google Play gift cards, set up Family Library sharing, or purchase a Google Play Pass subscription. Learn the different ways how to share apps with Android users below.

Option 1: Using Google Play Gift Cards

The recipient can redeem the Google Play Gift card before purchasing from the Play Store or when checking out an app or content.

How to Buy a Google Play Gift Card:

Purchase a digital or physical Google Play gift card. Send the gift card online or in person.

How to Redeem a Google Play Gift Card:

Open the Google Play Store app. Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner. Select Payments & Subscriptions Choose Redeem Code. Enter the code and tap Redeem. Alternatively, you can scan the QR code on the card.

Tap on the profile and select Payments and subscriptions. © nextpit Tap Redeem Code. © nextpit Enter the redeemable code or scan the QR code in the gift card and then tap the Redeem button. © nextpit

The redeemed amount can be used to purchase apps, games, and in-app content.

Option 2: Using Family Library Sharing

Family Library lets you share purchased apps and games with family members, though shared purchases will require verification from the library manager.

How to Set Up a Family Library on Google Play:

Open the Google Play Store app. Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner. Go to Settings and expand the Family menu. Tap Sign Up for Family Library and follow the prompts. Add family members to your group.

Launch the Play Store app and tap on your profile and then Settings. © nextpit Expand Family Sharing and then sign up to create a family library. © nextpit Tap sign up to continue. © nextpit Tap the continue button. © nextpit Tap the Set up button to add a payment method. © nextpit Tap continue to proceed adding apps and games to the Family Sharing library. © nextpit You can immediately add apps or opt to later add them. © nextpit You can have up to five family members in the Family Sharing library. © nextpit Once a family member is added, you can manage them in the Family Sharing settings. © nextpit You can find the shared apps and games in the library. © nextpit

After setup, you can purchase apps and share them with family members through the library. Members can also request specific apps to be added.

Option 3: Using Google Play Pass

Google Play Pass offers unlimited access to hundreds of apps and games through a monthly or yearly subscription. You can share this subscription with your family members.

The members should activate the Play Pass on their device in the Google Play Store app and they can start playing games by going to the Play Pass section.

Note: Games accessed through Play Pass are only available while the subscription is active. You won’t own the games after the subscription ends.

Have you ever gifted an app to someone? How did you do it? Share your experience and suggestions in the comments below!