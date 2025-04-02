It appears that Google is unstoppable in improving Gemini . Following the recent addition of camera sharing and the introduction of more powerful reasoning models , the company could also be launching a version or segment inside the app tailored specifically for kids or younger users.

Most AI chatbot apps today cater to regular users and often restrict access to minors, particularly children under 13 years old. While some AI tools allow usage without an account, their features are typically limited, and interactions are designed to prioritize privacy and safety.

Signs of a "Gemini for Kids" Feature

According to a teardown of the latest Google app by Assemble Debug, Google may be addressing this gap with Gemini for kids. The decompiled app contains multiple strings referencing "kid users," highlighting potential features like homework help, story creation, and question-based learning.

<string name="assistant_welcome_screen_description_for_kid_users">Create stories, ask questions, get homework help, and more.</string> <string name="assistant_welcome_screen_title_for_kid_users">Meet Gemini, Google’s AI for everyone</string>

One of the strings also mentions, "Meet Gemini, Google’s AI for everyone," suggesting that the company is expanding Gemini’s reach to a broader audience, including children. However, it remains unclear which age groups would be eligible.

How Gemini for Kids Might Work

Although the feature is not yet live, it's likely that Gemini for kids would have a toggle or option within the app, allowing it to switch to kid-friendly mode. If enabled, Gemini could adapt its responses to suit younger users, ensuring a safe and engaging experience.

Another notable detail from the code is that kids may not need a separate Google account to use Gemini for kids. For now, the feature seems to be exclusive to the mobile app, though there’s a possibility it could extend to the web version later on. We will know once the feature is officially revealed.

Since a kid-friendly Gemini would require strict data privacy and user policies, Google may rely on its existing privacy management tools for younger audiences to implement this feature securely.

Is Google on the right track by offering a custom Gemini experience for different types of users? Would you like to see other AI services introduce similar measures? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!