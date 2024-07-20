Geekom currently offers another exciting deal for one of its popular mini PCs via Amazon. The Geekom XT12 Pro i9 normally costs $699, but you can enter a voucher code to get a $150 discount. Sounds good? If so, you shouldn't miss this great deal!

Even in 2024, the home office is still the perfect workplace of choice for many employees. However, if you are tired of using a desktop PC at home, Geekom offers a wide range of mini PCs with Windows 11 Pro as the operating system of choice. These tiny computers are ideal for working at home and offer plenty of RAM with some really decent processing power. For a short time only, you can now bring home the Geekom XT12 Pro i9 which is on offer at Geekom.

Affiliate offer Geekom XT12 Pro i9 Use the code "Nextpit150" to get $150 off!

Perfect for designers and developers: The Geekom XT12 Pro i9

Designers and developers in particular are often entrusted with tasks where laptops with 8 GB RAM quickly reach their limits. However, the Geekom XT12 Pro i9 is a different story. The mini PC comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro and features a whopping 32 GB of RAM, which can be expanded up to 64 GB. You can also expect an Intel Alder Lake i9-12900H processor to run proceedings from underneath the hood.

In addition to a powerful 12th-generation Intel processor, you can also expect 32 GB of RAM and a wide range of connectivity options. / © Geekom

This high-end CPU from 2022 relies on the Alder Lake chip to get work done. The processor works with six performance and eight efficiency cores, with the former even supporting hyperthreading. This enables the use of up to 20 threads. The clock rate of the individual cores lies between 1.8 and 5 GHz. There is a 1 TB M2 SSD installed, which should provide you with enough storage space for whatever projects come your way.

Don't miss this: The best mini PCs compared

To enable you to work with a multi-monitor setup on the Geekom XT12 Pro i9, the mini PC offers you numerous connectivity options. There are eleven of them in total, which are broken down as follows:

Front 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A ports 1x 3.5 mm jack connection Power button

Rear panel 2x HDMI 2.0 ports 1x DC socket 2x USB 4 USB-C ports 1x RJ45 Ethernet port 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A port 1x USB 2.0 USB-A port



The fan outputs are located on the side of the computer to prevent overheating. The cooling system itself is rather quiet. In terms of connectivity, you can expect Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 as wireless options. Please note, however, that you should not plan any gaming sessions with graphics-hungry games due to the on-board Intel Iris Xe GPU.

The Geekom XT12 Pro i9 offers a total of 11 ports. / © Geekom

Last but not least, the small dimensions should also be mentioned. 117 × 111 × 38.5 mm and a weight of just 550 g allow you to take the Geekom PC (almost) anywhere. If something were to go wrong, the manufacturer offers you a limited warranty of three years.

Also exciting: The nextpit review of the Geekom A7

Secure a 15 percent discount when purchasing the Geekom XT12 Pro i9

As mentioned earlier, you will receive a 15 percent discount for a short time if you were to place an order for the Geekom XT12 Pro i9 on Amazon. However, this is only possible if you enter the voucher code "Nextpit150" during the checkout process. This drops the price from $699 to just $549, which is the historically lowest price for the mini PC.

Great performance from Geekom: The Geekom IT13 review

If you plan to buy a mini PC for the upcoming Prime Day, you have the opportunity to do so 10 days earlier. Such a device is particularly exciting for people working from home. You shouldn't use the Geekom XT12 Pro i9 as a gaming machine, but older games should still run on it just fine.

Affiliate offer Geekom XT12 Pro i9 Use the code "Nextpit150" to get $150 off!

What do you think of this offer? Is the Geekom XT12 Pro i9 interesting for you? Let us know in the comments!