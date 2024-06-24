Mini PCs are the perfect solution for your home office. No more annoying charging of the laptop and no more cumbersome tower with a standard desktop PC. Geekom now offers you the A7 with Windows 11 Pro, AMD Ryzen processor, and 32 GB RAM at a price of $759. Is that still too expensive for you? Just use our exclusive voucher and save an additional $100. Our deal check will tell you whether it's worth it.

Admittedly, you shouldn't plan on playing the latest AAA games with mini PCs. However, if you use your PC for work, there is hardly a more elegant solution than a mini-computer.

The devices are often equipped with plenty of RAM, powerful processors, and lots of storage space so that even resource-hungry tasks are no problem. Geekom is one of the best-known manufacturers in this field and is currently offering the A7 at a special price of $659 thanks to a voucher.

Windows 11 Pro, 32 GB RAM, and more: The Geekom A7 at a glance

The slim and modern look of the A7 is particularly appealing when it comes to the design of the mini PC. The mini-computer measures just 4.4 x 4.4 x 1.5 in (11.24 × 11.24 × 3.7 cm) and has a metal housing. This gives you more space and order on your desk. A total of eleven ports are available on the sides of the Geekom A7. These are as follows:

Front 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. 1 × 3.5 mm headphone connection. Power switch.

Left side 1 x SD card reader.

Rear side 1 x USB-C 4 Gen 3. 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2. 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. 1 x USB-A 2.0. 1 x RJ45 2.5G Ethernet port. 2 x HDMI 2.0 connection. 1 x DC socket.



Inside is an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, which is manufactured using the 4 nm process. It clocks at 4 GHz and can even be clocked up to 5.2 GHz in a single-core boost. It is an octa-core processor with hyperthreading, which means that up to 16 threads can be processed simultaneously. In conjunction with the 32 GB DDR5 RAM, the integrated AMD graphics chip (a Radeon 780M to be precise), and 2 TB SSD storage space, even computing-intensive tasks can be completed with ease.

The back is strongly reminiscent of the new Mac Mini from Apple. / © nextpit

The Geekom A7 has efficient cooling and despite the size of the fan, it is relatively very quiet. The extremely low energy consumption is also worth mentioning. The Mini-PC requires just 45 W. If you want to connect several monitors, this is no problem, just like Bluetooth devices, as the computer supports both Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Windows 11 Pro is also pre-installed so that you can get started straight away.

Inside, the Geekom A7 is a feast of technology! / © nextpit

Who should take advantage of the Geekom A7 offer?

For a short time, you can secure the Geekom A7 at a particularly exciting promotional price. In the manufacturer's online store, you will receive a price of $759. By entering the voucher code "NextpitA7100" you can save a further $100 and pay just $659. It will be shipped from a US warehouse within 5 business days with free shipping.

So if you work from home and have been thinking about buying a mini PC for a while, you should definitely take a closer look at this offer. However, the model is not exactly recommended for gamers, unless you have an external graphics card lying around at home. The regular price on the website is $849 and is already reduced by $90 there. The additional voucher means you save $190 for a limited time.

What do you think of the deal? Do you use desktop PCs, laptops, or even mini PCs? We look forward to your comments!