Garmin Vivosmart 5 launched: Live tracking, bigger display for $149

Garmin officially launched the Vivosmart 5, a follow up to its Vivosmart 4 smart fitness tracker launched in 2018. The wait could be worth it as the Vivosmart 5 brings notable improvements including a bigger OLED touchscreen and incident detection with live tracking feature.

Garmin's Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker is now official with a bigger OLED screen.

New to the Vivosmart 5 are emergency reporting and real-time position tracking.

The Vivosmart 5 retails for $149.99 price.

Bigger and smarter — at least that's how we described Garmin's new fitness band tracker when the Vivosmart 5 was leaked earlier this month. The Vivosmart 5's grayscale OLED touchscreen is now 66% wider over its predecessor. And despite the increased display size, Garmin has kept the 7 days battery life rating (modest use) with the Pulse Ox sleep tracking disabled.

Although the overall weight of the device has increased, Garmin says their fitness tracker is still comfortable to wear and you can easily change the strap. The Vivosmart 5's straps are available in black, mint, and white – and if you have big wrists, there's also a larger option available. Whichever size, the fitness tracker is water resistant and suitable for pool swimming and outdoor biking.

Sleep Score and Emergency Alerts added to Vivosmart 5

In terms of health tracking, new to the Vivosmart 5 are Sleep Score and 24/7 respiration rate monitoring that are commonly found on Garmin's smartwatches such as the Venu 2 Plus or the Epix 2. Furthermore there's the array of usual monitoring functions like Body Battery, stress and hydration level, heart rate, and women's data. However, Garmin is dropping the barometric altimeter sensor this time.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 features larger display, interchangeable bands, and emergency SOS alert / © Garmin

In addition to the smart notifications, Garmin is adding safety and tracking features to the Vivosmart 5 through your smartphone's GPS. The feature will send emergency SOS assistance alerts and real-time positioning to authorities when an accident is detected during select activities. It also adds a calendar widget that was previously missing on the Vivosmart 4.

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 is already available for $149.99 / €149.99 price from Garmin's website. On other websites such as Amazon, it's available for pre-order.