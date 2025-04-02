Hot topics

Garmin Vivoactive 6: Fitness Smartwatch with Top-Notch Features

© Garmin
Are you ready to embrace a new fitness smartwatch? Here comes the new Garmin Vivoactive 6, boasting a very simple design with a round color display. At first glance, you might think of it as nothing special, but let me tell you, there's a lot of technology under the hood!

When it comes to smartwatches, many of you will probably think of the Apple Watch right off the bat or gravitate towards any of the Galaxy models from Samsung. However, don't forget Garmin's wearables! They may not be cheap, but they offer some of the best smartwatch technology currently available on the market. Garmin is releasing a new hit with the Vivoactive 6.

Garmin Vivoactive 6: The fitness smartwatch for those who want more

The Vivoactive 6 packs a lot of health and fitness functions into a small chassis, letting you achieve your personal goals in no time at all. Not only do you have access to around 80 sports profiles, but you can also take advantage of the Garmin Coach as your personal, virtual training partner. Animated exercises are shown directly on the watch display so that you know exactly what to do.

All your data is clearly displayed in the associated smartphone app. If you so desire, you can also pay with the watch via Garmin Pay. However, it has to be said that not all banks are on board with this idea worldwide. Just check the list on the Garmin homepage to see if your bank is included.

The Garmin Vivoactive 6 comes in an array of colors.
Available in several colors: the Garmin Vivoactive 6. / © Garmin

Technically, the Garmin Vivoactive 6 has a lot to offer with its GPS receiver and round AMOLED display (1.2 inches, 390 x 390 pixels). According to Garmin, the battery should last up to eleven days! Even if you leave the color display on all the time, you can still use the watch for up to five days before it requires a charge. The fiber-reinforced plastic housing is waterproof (5 ATM), so you can leave the watch on even when swimming. Fancy listening to music without a smartphone? No problem! There's 8 GB of storage space for this, among other things.

Many practical health features from the get go

Of course, the usual health functions are also included. You can check your heart rate, determine your resting heart rate, keep an eye on your energy reserves, measure your stress level, and obtain a detailed sleep analysis. The latter will only be available if you wear the Garmin Vivoactive 6 on your wrist at night.

Another useful and practical point to take note of: The smartwatch recognizes lighter sleep phases in a predefined time window and gently wakes you up with a light vibration if desired. This should help you begin the day feeling more rested. For the ladies, menstrual cycle tracking is also on board. For those who are in a wheelchair, there is even a special wheelchair mode so that they can also use all the functions available on the smartwatch.

All this smart technology from Garmin comes at a price, though. When the Garmin Vivoactive 6 goes on sale on April 4, 2025, the recommended retail price (RRP) will be $299.99. You can pick up the new fitness smartwatch in four colors: Black/Slate, Bone/Lunar Gold, Jasper Green, and Pink Dawn. The best bit of all? The smartwatch is compatible with iPhones and Android smartphones.

Hayo Lücke

Hayo Lücke is familiar with the following topics: Phone tariffs, Mobility, Internet and energy tariffs, Transport infrastructure, E-mobility & cars, Wearables, Smartwatches.

